Carnival Cruise Ship Departs on One of Line’s Longest Sailings

Carnival Luminosa is making history today as the ship sets off on an epic 30-night sailing, one of the longest ever in Carnival Cruise Line’s history.

Having finished the popular Alaska season, Carnival Luminosa is now setting sail for Australia via Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia along the way.

Carnival Luminosa Sailing for a Month-Long Cruise

The 92,720-gross ton, Spirit class Carnival Luminosa is now sailing one of the cruise line’s longest-ever sailings, departing Seattle, Washington today on a 30-night transpacific cruise to reposition to Australia for the summer season Down Under homeporting from Brisbane through March 2024.

“Today marks the start of a very special voyage. Having completed a wonderful Alaskan cruising season the Carnival Luminosa will leave on a 30 day voyage home to Australia,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador. “It is a truly stunning itinerary.”

During this remarkable Carnival Journeys cruise, Carnival Luminosa – which debuted with the Fun Ship fleet in late 2022 after being transformed from Costa Luminosa – will call on amazing exotic ports, starting first in Alaska with Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, as well as scenic cruising to bid farewell to Hubbard Glacier for the season.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Next, the ship will spend a week at sea before arriving in Japan to enjoy the stunning ports of Kushiro, Aomori, Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Naha, each one offering unique cultural insight into this bucket-list cruising destination.

Two more days at sea will bring Carnival Luminosa to Puerto Princesa in the Philippines, and next on the itinerary will be Bitung, Indonesia.

Several more sea days will give the 2,076 travelers onboard a last chance to enjoy all 12 decks of fun before the ship arrives in Brisbane, Australia on October 15, 2023. Guests from the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom are all onboard to enjoy this unique sailing.

Onboard Fun

Passengers on this once-in-a-lifetime cruise can look forward to a great range of activities and other fun, including four “Elegant Evenings” with extra photography opportunities, as well as relaxing spa treatments, fitness seminars, hilarious comedy shows, trivia contests, a wide range of live music in multiple venues, Seaside Theater movies, amazing entertainment, deck parties, and so much more.

Carnival Journeys cruises are specially curated with extra activities such as guest lectures, language lessons, local entertainers while in port, and more.

Carnival Luminosa in Seattle (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

What can guests expect onboard this unique cruise? Perhaps a lesson in the Japanese art of paper folding, origami, or tips on how to roll sushi or other regional cooking demonstrations.

Special in-cabin movies set in upcoming destinations are likely to be played on stateroom televisions, or local dance troupes or musicians may be brought onboard for one-time-only entertainment in ports of call.

Undoubtedly, there will be special mention when the ship crosses the International Date Line, a momentous occasion for anyone aboard a ship.

Guests will also be able to enjoy all that Carnival Luminosa offers, including the ship’s miniature golf course, basketball court, casino, jogging track, pools, and other amenities.

In Australia and Future Sailings

While in Australia, Carnival Luminosa will offer a range of Great Barrier Reef, South Pacific, and Airlie Beach sailings from Brisbane, including the occasional cruise-to-nowhere short getaway. Several longer sailings will visit Papua New Guinea as well.

In April 2024, the ship will reverse this amazingly epic journey with a return trip from Brisbane to Seattle, calling on different destinations including Guam, Seward, and Ketchikan before arriving at her summer homeport for the Alaska season.

Carnival Luminosa will continue to homeport between Seattle, Washington and Brisbane, Australia at least through September 2025, offering amazing itineraries ideal for adventurous travelers.