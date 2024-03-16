Carnival Cruise Ship Changes Registry Ahead of California Debut

The newest addition to Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, Carnival Firenze, has officially been registered under the Panamanian flag. The change occurred as the ship undergoes final transformations in Cadiz, Spain, ahead of its journey to California.

New Registry and Transformation

In a notable development for Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Firenze marked its entry into the final stages of preparation with a ceremonial raising of the Panamanian flag, signifying the ship’s new registration under Panama.

Currently dry docked at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Carnival Firenze is undergoing the final stages of its transformation following its delivery from Costa Cruises last month. Boasting a gross tonnage of 135,156 and stretching 1,061 feet in length, the ship will accommodate 4,126 passengers and a crew of 1,424.

Said the cruise line, “Carnival Firenze is the latest addition to Carnival’s fleet of 27 ships and joins several other sisters that are also registered and flagged in Panama.”

Carnival Firenze Ship Flag Registry

Upon completion, Carnival Firenze will embark toward its homeport of Long Beach, California, on March 22, 2024. As the second vessel within the fleet to offer the exclusive Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences behind its sister, Carnival Venezia, which debuted in 2023 to offer Caribbean and Bahamian sailings from New York City, Carnival Firenze is scheduled to launch its year-round operations on April 25, 2024.

Carnival Firenze Features

Carnival Firenze’s impending arrival in California is eagerly anticipated, as it is set to offer a fresh perspective on cruising with its Italian-themed experiences and expansive array of itineraries along Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

The vessel, inspired by the rich history and artistry of Florence, Italy, is designed to provide passengers with an immersive cultural and leisure experience.

As the heart of Carnival Firenze is its diverse dining options, which range from fine dining to casual eateries. The Palazzo and Medici Restaurant will present passengers with an upscale dining experience meant to be reminiscent of Florence’s eateries, offering gourmet Italian dishes.

Carnival Firenze Cruise Ship Handover

For a more laid-back atmosphere, La Strada Grill wills serve a variety of Italian street food favorites in a casual setting, while Tomodoro, a novel fusion restaurant, will blend the culinary traditions of Italy with the tastes of Mexico, creating unique Mex-Italian dishes.

Carnival Firenze’s entertainment options will be equally diverse. The Teatro Rosso, inspired by the opulent theaters of Italy, will host an array of performances, from musicals to comedy shows, while the Tuscan Lounge, will celebrate the ship’s Italian heritage with themed events and live music.

The introduction of exclusive Terrazza staterooms will provide passengers seeking elevated amenities with access to private decks, all-day lounging options, entertainment, and whirlpools.

The ship will also boast an array of recreational facilities, like the WaterWorks waterpark and SportsSquare, complete with a ropes course, jogging track, mini-golf course, and outdoor fitness center.

In addition to these amenities, Carnival Firenze will also feature popular attractions such as Camp Ocean, Circle “C”, and Club O2 spaces designed specifically for children and teens. For adults, the ship will offer favorite venues like Bonsai Teppanyaki, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Piano Bar 88, and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat.

Carnival Firenze’s inaugural journey will be a 7-day voyage from Long Beach through the Mexican Riviera. The itinerary includes stops in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The ship will offer eight different itinerary options in 2024, including 3- and 4-day “Baja Mexico” cruises. Both itineraries will call in Ensenada, Mexico, with the longer duration visiting Catalina Island, California. Its “Mexican Riviera” cruises will vary from 5- to 7-nights.