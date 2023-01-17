Carnival Cruise Line’s New Ship is All Shiny in Latest Update

Carnival Jubilee, the newest cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line, is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The shipyard provided a construction update of the vessel today, showing the steady progress that has been made lately.

Carnival Jubilee is the first Excel class cruise ship to be built for Carnival Cruise Line in Germany, marking a significant milestone for the company. Construction on the sistership to Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, with the maiden voyage taking place in December 2023.

Construction on the 180,000 gross tons Carnival Jubilee began in March of 2022 when Carnival Cruise Line and the Meyer Werft shipyard celebrated the cutting of the first steel.

The keel was laid down in July of 2022, and since then, the shipyard has been working diligently to bring the vessel to completion. The shipyard provided an update on the cruise ship’s construction today, January 17, showing the final coat of blue paint on the ship.

Photo Credit: Meyer Werft

The Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, stated on its Facebook page: “The year 2023 is now a few days old, and so it’s high time to post a recent photo from our building dock once again: The Carnival Jubilee is currently under construction in Hall 6, and with her bright blue paint job and finished ship’s name, she is an impressive sight to behold.”

“Work on and inside the 345-meter ship for the American shipping company Carnival Cruise Line continues to make steady progress. When completed, she will be in no way inferior to her Turku-built sisters Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.”

The ship now features the sparkling blue paint of the hull, the red pinstripe along the edge of the hull, and the flowing lines of the name painted on the side of the ship. The full vessel has now been painted, with no more bare metal showing.

Carnival Jubilee

In the coming months, expect more updates regarding the build progress of Carnival Jubilee, as the shipyard will be installing important Fun stuff such as the BOLT rollercoaster and the signature Carnival Cruise Line Whale tail funnels.

Carnival Cruise Line will disclose more details about this exciting new cruise ship soon, as several areas on decks 6, 7, and 8 are still to be revealed. Many of these areas have seen several changes between Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. The expectation is that Carnival Cruise Line will think of several new venues and spaces for Carnival Jubilee.

Delivery of Carnival Jubilee Slightly Delayed

Carnival Jubilee was scheduled to sail on her maiden voyage from Southampton in the United Kingdom. However, due to delays in the global supply chain, this voyage and several others were canceled. The impacted sailings are all voyages from October 30, 2023, through and including the December 16, 2023 sailing.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Because of the delay, Carnival Jubilee‘s maiden voyage will now be sailing from Galveston on December 23, 2023. Further details of that sailing are not yet available.

Once completed, the Carnival Jubilee will be based year-round in Galveston, Texas, and will be operating seven-day cruises to the Western Caribbean with departures every Saturday. Voyages include cruises to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan, Honduras. The vessel will be able to welcome 5,347 guests at double occupancy and as many as 6,631 guests when fully booked.