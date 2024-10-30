Carnival Cruise Line Warns Guests of Delays Due to Major Event

The Lone Star State is hosting its 23rd annual Lone Star Rally motorcycle event in Galveston, Texas, from October 31 to November 3, 2024, with events across the city’s historic Strand District and the Seawall.

What does this have to do with cruising?

Hundreds of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country will descend upon the town of only 53,000 people, and the city will be closing roads.

Due to the expected traffic – 500,000 attended the 2023 rally – Carnival Cruise Line is alerting passengers of potential delays when heading to the Galveston port to catch upcoming cruises during those dates.

In a message sent to guests, Carnival Cruise Line said, “The Lone Star Rally is planned in Galveston. As a result, there will be numerous street closures and heavier than normal traffic in and around the city.”

The cruise line went on to list suggestions for passengers to arrive on time for pre-selected Terminal Arrival Appointments, including allowing ample travel time to account for potential delays, checking traffic conditions on embarkation day to adjust routes accordingly, and using ride share services rather than driving to the terminal.

In addition, Carnival warned that its transfer service times may be impacted. “We are working closely with our transportation provider to offset any potential delays,” the advisory noted.

Despite the rally causing potential delays, the cruise line also reiterated that all guests must be on board by the final boarding time as specified on their boarding passes.

It is uncommon for cruise ships to wait for late passengers as they must adhere to strict schedules. Passengers delayed for any reason face the risk of literally missing the boat.

Lone Star Rally (Photo Credit: Mark Taylor Cunningham)

Ships Possibly Affected

The alert primarily affects passengers on four Carnival Cruise Line vessels who call the Texas port on the Gulf of Mexico home, including Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, Carnival Miracle, and Carnival Jubilee.

The 3,690-passenger Carnival Breeze is set to depart on a 4-night Western Caribbean voyage from Galveston on October 31, the day the rally begins. It won’t return until November 4, so disembarkation and its subsequent voyage, a 5-night Western Caribbean itinerary, will not be impacted.

Carnival Dream, which accommodates 3,646 passengers, is scheduled to take an 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Galveston on November 2.

Its previous 14-night Eastern Caribbean voyage, which left Texas on October 19, may also see traffic delays for passengers trying to get home after their vacation.

The same holds true for those returning from a 7-night Western Caribbean route on the 5,228-passenger Carnival Jubilee, the cruise line’s newest ship that debuted in Galveston in December 2023. It will return to port on Saturday, November 2, potentially the rally’s busiest day.

Passengers slated to embark on that day for the ship’s following 8-night Eastern Caribbean journey may also experience heavy traffic.

It’s a similar scenario for the 2,124-passenger Carnival Miracle. Passengers on that cruise set off on October 25 and may not be aware of what they are returning to as the arrive home the day the rally ends.

Guests planning to embark on their 12-night Southern Caribbean itinerary on November 3 may encounter possible delays trying to reach the Port of Galveston.

Sister cruise line Princess Cruises also sails from Galveston, but its 3,560-guest Regal Princess previously cancelled its October 27 departure and just scrapped its November 3 voyage due to technical issues.