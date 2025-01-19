Carnival Cruise Line to Continue Popular Service in Seattle

Guests who enjoy a spectacular Alaskan cruise with Carnival Cruise Line in 2025 can also enjoy the popular Port Valet service for luggage handling after their sailing, making debarkation and homeward travel even easier.

The service will be available from the beginning of Carnival’s Alaska season but is only available for the two Carnival ships sailing from Seattle, Washington. Carnival Spirit will begin her Alaska season from the Emerald City on April 14, while Carnival Luminosa will join her from May 1.

“Alaska 2025 is not too far away now and from how strong the bookings are for the ships that are sailing [these] incomparable itineraries I thought you would like to know this,” John Heald, Brand Ambassador for Carnival Cruise Line, announced. “We will from the start of the season offer the Port Valet luggage assistance on the ships that sail from Seattle.”

The service is provided through the Port of Seattle and is a complimentary luggage transfer from the cruise ship to the passenger’s airline at the end of the sailing. This gives travelers the opportunity to enjoy time in Seattle without lugging bags, particularly if they don’t fly out until later in the day.

“Port Valet allows guests to place their luggage outside of their cabin door on the last night of the cruise with tags attached that the crew will provide you with,” Heald explained. “It will then be collected, stored overnight and then the next time you see it will be at your final destination.”

This means that guests do not need to roll their bags down the gangway or collect them at the cruise terminal, move them to the airport, or check them in at the airport. All these steps are included in the Port Valet service.

Port Valet also includes printing guests’ airline boarding passes, permitting them to skip the ticket counter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for even smoother, faster travel.

Guests do not need to sign up for the service in advance, as full information will be provided onboard Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa from the Guest Services team.

The service does not include guests’ transportation from the cruise terminal to the airport. Transfers, ride shares, or other ways to get to the airport will need to be arranged. Only the bags are moved with the service.

Travelers should carefully note, however, that because they will not see their checked bags again until they arrive home in Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Australia, Spain, or wherever they are going after their Alaskan cruise, they should keep all important documents, medication, and carry-on items with them.

Carnival Luminosa in Seattle (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

While guests aboard Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa can enjoy Port Valet service, Seattle is the only homeport where Carnival Cruise Line is currently offering the service.

Longer Alaska sailings aboard Carnival Legend from San Francisco do not have Port Valet available.

Both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa are offering 7-night Alaska itineraries visiting top destinations such as Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan, along with spectacular scenic cruising along the way.

Very Positive Guest Feedback

Carnival Cruise Line offered Port Valet service in Seattle during the 2024 Alaska sailing season as well, with remarkably positive results.

“We used the Port Valet service last year. It was a great service that allowed us to be tourists in Seattle without our luggage. 10/10 would recommend,” one guest remarked.

“Last year I used Port Valet. I was skeptical that I would actually see my luggage at my destination, but I decided to give them a try. I was delighted to see my suitcase come round the baggage carousel when I got home. I would definitely use them again,” said another.

Read Also: What to Pack for an Alaskan Cruise – Full List

Even travelers who had difficulty with their flights home enjoyed the smooth, seamless service.

“I had NO Problem getting my luggage at my home airport in New Orleans. Even with two delays in Seattle and both times had to change planes in Denver. That second time did have me worried, I’ll admit, but there my bags were on the carousel when I arrived. It gives you a lot of freedom to go sightseeing in Seattle,” one guest described.

Carnival guests interested in using Port Valet following their Alaskan cruise will want to carefully read the information provided onboard to ensure their flight times and bags meet the necessary criteria. Then, all that’s left is to pack accordingly for smooth sailing from cruise terminal to airport to home!