Carnival Cruise Line Tackles Slippery Shower Concern

One slip and fall can certainly ruin a perfectly good cruise. This is why Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, addressed a slippery question from a passenger.

The passenger, soon to embark on a Carnival Vista cruise with her mother, was concerned her mom would have trouble with the shower in their cabin.

She reached out to Heald, writing, “I am traveling next week on Vista with my mom and read reviews that the shower is slippy. [Does] Carnival not supply non-slip shower mats, or is this proof again that they are not on par with [deleted] Line?”

She wondered if passengers are expected to pack their own shower mats.

Heald, with his ever-present humor, took the time to respond and reminisced that when he first started with Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnivale ship many moons ago, his cabin was only outfitted with a sink.

“Ahhhh, the luxury of taking a shower,” he said.

Still, Heald was unsure whether the cruise line provides shower mats and asked former passengers to weigh in. Thousands, of course, did.

The general consensus, though, was that the showers onboard Carnival ships are not slippery, nor is falling a concern. Several passengers who considered themselves high-fall-risk guests said they have never had any trouble on multiple sailings.

“Honestly, most of the showers are so small that if I did slip, there isn’t enough room to fall,” wrote one guest, while another added, “You can’t fall far as the wall is right there on all sides to stop you!”

However, others did provide some actual advice, recommending that the passenger purchase a cheap non-slip mat that folds up easily and can be trashed at the end of the voyage. Others pointed out that many of the cabin showers feature a grab bar.

From Slippery Showers to Tiny Labels

However, bath mats weren’t the only concern for passengers reaching out to Heald, who was always eager to answer questions about sailing with Carnival Cruise Line.

Another wrote, “Thank you, Carnival, for making sure we have to have our glasses in the shower by putting the shower gel and shampoo in identical bottles and with writing in a size 4 font.”

While Heald joked “all cabins will have Batman shampoo and a conditioner Gordon,” he did point out that he thought the items are packaged in different colors to help.

Again, nearly 1,000 former passengers commented, agreeing the font size makes it tough but offering solutions from “look at the bottles with your glasses on and remember which is which” to “bring your own shampoo, conditioner, and body wash so that way you know.”

(Photo Credit: noomcm)

With all the hoopla, Heald realized the issue warrants another look (pun intended).

“Despite the shampoo and shower gel on most of the ships being a different [color], I am going to see if we can get the font size increased on the labeling,” he said. “Hopefully, this will help others as well.”

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

With so much bathroom talk, Heald decided to poll passengers on what they bring from home.

Options included multiple-choice shampoo, shower gel, conditioner, or a shower sponge or loofa. Guests could choose all of the items or none, “because I know the ship provides them.”

Nearly 9,000 cruisers participated in the poll, adding their own two cents.

One joked that he doesn’t pack anything because “I need room in the suitcase for all my eye glasses so I can read the labels on the body wash and shampoo!”

Despite the levity, Heald expressed genuine concern for passengers, reflecting the cruise line’s commitment to their safety and comfort.