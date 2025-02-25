Carnival Cruise Line Speeds Up Debarkation at New Homeport

Just two weeks after Carnival Sunshine made her debut at her new Virginia homeport, Carnival Cruise Line has rolled out facial recognition technology to expedite the debarkation process in Norfolk.

This will be a welcome change for the more than 3,000 guests who sail on the recently refreshed vessel for every cruise, as this update dramatically speeds up the debarkation process.

The new technology was first used at the conclusion of the ship’s February 16, 2025 departure, an 8-night Eastern Caribbean sailing that visited Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Princess Cays. When the ship returned to Norfolk on Monday, February 24, 2025, the facial recognition technology was ready and waiting.

“Yesterday (February 24th) we added facial technology debarkation for guests cruising on the Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk, Virginia,” confirmed John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

Facial recognition technology dramatically speeds up customs and immigration processing as cruise travelers return from their vacation.

Without the new upgrade, every debarking guest would need to speak with a customs and border protection agent to have their documentation examined and identification verified before they can leave the cruise terminal.

Now, travelers who use US passports only have to pause for a few seconds as the camera records their image and compares it to the established database, confirming their identity. The photos used to do this are deleted shortly thereafter, ensuring security.

In-person identity verification can take 2-3 minutes per passenger, while facial recognition processing takes less than 30 seconds. When working with thousands of guests, this can make a massive difference in how quickly cruise passengers debark the ship.

This better efficiency then has a knock-on effect of permitting embarkation for the next cruise to begin more quickly and the ship can even set sail sooner, getting the fun started on the next vacation.

To be clear, if guests do not have a US passport, they must still speak with an in-person agent for debarkation processing. With the implementation of facial recognition technology, however, even those in-person lines will be shorter.

Reaction to the facial technology is generally positive and enthusiastic, though some guests feel as though Carnival Cruise Line is forcing travelers to get passports.

Heald followed up the announcement with a daily poll question about if travelers use a passport to cruise.

One commenter noted, “Facial technology again Heald! Why is Carnival Cruise Line pushing all of us to have to buy a passport. 50% of Americans will never get one.”

To be clear, no cruise line is requiring that all travelers have passports. Whether or not cruisers need one depends on their chosen itinerary. With very few exceptions, closed-loop cruises from US homeports do not require passports and other forms of identification are perfectly valid for sailing on those voyages.

Only two percent of the more than 23,500 votes in Heald’s poll agreed with the original commenter about the cruise line “pushing” for passports.

On the other hand, 36% of respondents (more than 8,300 votes) do already have passports they use for cruising.

New Technology In Use at 11 Carnival Homeports

Norfolk is the eleventh cruise homeport Carnival Cruise Line has upgraded with this improvement.

“This means we have successfully rolled out this technology in Miami, Tampa, Port Canaveral, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Galveston, Long Beach, New York, Baltimore and Mobile,” Heald said. “It really does help get guests who have a passport to be able to proceed quickly through the debarkation process.”

Carnival Sunshine in Norfolk (Photo Credit: Carnival)

At many of the homeports where this technology is in use, Carnival Cruise Line has been able to move up ship departures by 30 minutes – starting the sailing fun even faster for thousands of guests every week.

This upgrade is in addition to $12 million worth of cruise terminal renovations and improvements already underway in Norfolk, including additional seating for guests, a sloped walkway for better accessibility, and canopies over pedestrian areas.

The two-phase upgrade project to upgrade the Half Moone Cruise Terminal is planned to be completed by May 1, 2026.

Carnival Sunshine (formerly Carnival Destiny) is now homeported from the Old Dominion year-round, offering 6- and 8-night Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, and Bermuda itineraries.

While Carnival Sunshine is the only major cruise ship homeported from Norfolk, several river cruise ships from American Cruise Lines also use the port.

Furthermore, several ships are scheduled for port visits to Norfolk in the coming months, including Holland America Line’s ms Zuiderdam, TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 1, and Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess.