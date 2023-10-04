Carnival Cruise Line Reminds Guests of Drop Off Luggage Policy

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has issued a reminder to cruise guests that while one of the benefits of upper level VIFP status is early stateroom access, dropping off one’s luggage and departing again is preferred so cabin attendants can more easily complete their work. It must also be noted that this early access is only available to certain guests and is not open to all passengers.

Guests Urged to Drop Off Luggage, Not Unpack

One of the most coveted perks of reaching Platinum or Diamond status with Carnival Cruise Line’s “Very Important Fun Person” (VIFP) loyalty program is the immediate stateroom access, when one’s can go to one’s cabin upon boarding rather than waiting until later in the afternoon when all staterooms are open.

This access is also part of the cruise line’s “Faster to the Fun” (FTTF) add-on package, as well as a benefit provided to guests staying in suites.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald, however, has had to politely remind guests that “access” does not mean unpacking and staying in one’s stateroom immediately upon boarding the ship.

“I need to respectfully and very kindly ask those that have permission to go directly to the cabin to drop off that carry on bags to please do just that, drop them off,” said Heald. “This is of course for guests, who are diamond, Platinum, staying in a suite, or have Faster to the Fun.”

The reminder comes after allegations that cabin attendants are “being rude” to guests by asking them to leave before they have unpacked.

Turnover days – when one set of guests debarks at the end of their cruise and new guests board the ship to set sail just a few hours later – are always very busy for all crewmembers. This is particularly true for cabin attendants, who must not only complete regular stateroom cleanings, but must also change out bed linens and do other deep cleaning to ensure the cabin is ready for the next guests.

“They need to clean your cabin, they need to do it to the highest of standards and then they have to move onto the next one,” explained Heald. “So please do just drop off the bags and then please go and enjoy lunch, etc.”

When dropping bags off in the stateroom, it is best to put them out of the way as much as possible. Tuck luggage under the bed, in a back corner, or in the closet, and leave the stateroom as quickly as possible so the attendant can continue their work without disruption.

Only guests who have this privilege – Platinum and Diamond VIFPs, guests who have purchased Faster to the Fun, or guests staying in suites – should be in their staterooms at all before the attendants have finished their work. Travelers without those privileges should wait until the cruise director announces that all staterooms are ready, which is typically around 1:30-2 p.m.

What Else to Do

When guests first board their Carnival cruise ship, there is plenty to do even if they can’t immediately access their cabin.

First of all, it is best to find one’s muster station to complete the safety briefing, which all passengers must complete before the ship sets sail.

Lunch is served at the Lido deck buffet as well as other casual venues around the ship, such as Guy’s Burger Joint, Shaq’s Big Chicken, or the BlueIguana Cantina, though exact offerings vary on different vessels.

Spa tours with complimentary “taster” massages are often being offered on embarkation afternoon, and larger ships may offer a tour of public areas to help guest orient themselves around the ship so they don’t miss all the top venues onboard.

Guests with younger travelers will want to check in with Camp Carnival, Circle C, or Club O2 so they are registered and know where to meet up for youth events and activities. The Youth Programs Open House is held on embarkation day to familiarize parents with the Youth Spaces and staff as well.

With so much to do and so much to enjoy onboard every Carnival ship, it’s easy to just drop off carry-on bags and leave the stateroom so travelers don’t miss anything going on in the first hours of their oceangoing getaway.