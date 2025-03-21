Carnival Cruise Line Releases Special Easter Menu

Food is a centerpiece of many holidays, whether it is a special treat that marks the occasion or a grand meal to share with family and friends.

In recent years, Carnival Cruise Line has developed special holiday menus not only for the massively popular Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, but for all types of special occasions their guests may be celebrating onboard.

On April 20, 2025, guests will be able to enjoy a very delicious Easter menu with outstanding seasonal options for all three courses – appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

“With Easter just around the corner I thought I would share the wonderful menu that the chef has prepared for the fleet,” John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, announced.

Guests can begin their festive feast with deviled eggs featuring mashed avocado and crispy bacon bits, or they may want to try the chicken, carrot, and ginger soup with fresh herbs.

The beet and petite greens salad with shallot vinaigrette or the classic Caesar salad provide other fresh appetizer options, or guests can enjoy seafood chowder, a short rib croquette, or classic shrimp cocktail.

For an entree, the featured Easter dinner is honey mustard-glazed ham with pineapple relish, served with sweet potato casserole with pecan streusel and green beans almondine in a raisin sauce. A caprese salad with seared ahi tuna or roasted lemon-pepper chicken are also available.

If guests prefer a classic entree instead, they can enjoy grilled jumbo shrimp with ranch potatoes, pecan-crusted salmon with creamy spring peas and parmesan potatoes, pasta primavera with roasted seasonal vegetables, or a cooked-to-order filet mignon with three cheese mashed redskin potatoes.

Travelers who prefer vegetarian or vegan entrees will be able to order the roasted red pepper, spinach, and feta filo tart with dill cream or the malai paneer with kadai vegetable and chickpea pulao.

Steakhouse Selections will also be available to order, but with the standard $23 per entree surcharge plus the 18% gratuity automatically added to the order.

To finish off the meal with a sweet treat, the featured Easter dessert is a spiced parfait with pumpkin puree in a buttercream nest. Guests can also enjoy a delicious moist carrot cake with chocolate cremeux, with the added bonus that this is a no added sugar selection.

Of course, the iconic Carnival warm chocolate melting cake is always available, as is a fresh tropical fruit plate, a selection of ice cream, and the savory cheese plate.

Carnival Cruise Line Easter Menu

Heald also notes that another special meal will be available on Easter Sunday, but only for vessels without port visits on the holiday.

“There will also be a very special lunch menu served at the steakhouse for those ships who have Easter Sunday at sea,” he said. “You will be able to book that on board.”

No details for the steakhouse Easter lunch have been released, nor has it been stated whether or not that special meal will be for an extra charge.

Celebrating Easter Onboard Carnival Cruise Ships

In addition to delicious food, guests sailing with Carnival over the Easter holiday will be able to enjoy some special activities and extra fun to celebrate the occasion.

While the exact schedule of activities and what is available will vary on different ships, events such as the Family Easter Hop N’ Stop Hunt, a Family Easter Flower Hunt, and even Easter Egg-stravaganza Bingo will be offered.

A special Easter-themed trivia and holiday activities for younger cruisers onboard will also be held, and some seasonal decorations may be seen around the ships (though not nearly so extensive as the Christmas decorations).

For ships that are not homeported and therefore embarking or debarking guests on Easter Sunday, there will be a non-denominational Easter Service offered.

Guests should check the Carnival Hub app or their printed FunTimes newsletter for the exact schedule of Easter-themed activities and other fun during their cruise.