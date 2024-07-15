Carnival Cruise Line Pays Tribute to Beloved Fitness Icon

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has shared lovely memories of the beloved fitness guru, Richard Simmons, after Simmons’ passing on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

Simmons sailed a total of 30 times with Carnival Cruise Line, offering his quirky and positive brand of fitness fun to everyone aboard.

Simmons’ “Cruise to Lose” vacations were a complete package, not only with signature Carnival fun but also featuring exclusive workout sessions, healthy dining suggestions from Simmons, specially designed swag, and more.

The idea for “Cruise to Lose” came from Simmons and was organized through a travel agency, with hundreds of guests signing up for the first sailing.

“I knew Richard very well. He cruised with his Cruise To Lose guests multiple times during the 90s and early 2000s. They loved him,” Heald recalled. “He was their icon. They, well, worshipped him they really did. He was for sure very much part of our Carnival Cruise Line family.”

The exercise-themed cruises – which included itineraries to Mexico, the Eastern Caribbean, and Alaska – featured workout sessions on the lido deck and in the ship’s main theater, with Simmons encouraging and helping guests along the way. Furthermore, guests were encouraged to make friends, and Simmons was always positive with everyone.

“There was a large showroom on the ship. It was like a showroom from Vegas,” Simmons described the Cruise to Lose vacations on his website. “I began their day with a six minute wake-up workout. Then we would all sit and go over that day’s schedule. Breakfast followed. Then into another meeting room to get to know each other.”

Sharing individual stories, struggles, and triumphs was always a part of Simmons’ approach to fitness, and he made personal connections with thousands of people through his long fitness career.

Of course, working out on a cruise ship is different than working out on land – as any cruise traveler who has used an onboard fitness center or jogging track well knows.

“If the weather was a little rocky….the ship would rock and all of us moved along with it. When the ship went left all of us went left. When the ship went right we all flew to the right,” Simmons described. “One lady fell off the stage she laughed and got back on the stage with me.”

Heald fondly remembers the fitness icon as a positive and fun force, and even worked out with Simmons himself – sharing his own unique brand of wit.

“Richard was the same off camera as he was on,” Heald said. “He would chase me down the Promenade deck shouting ‘Johnnnnnny, Johnnnny’ and I would always do the last fitness class with him dressed in a head sweat band and a pair of ill-fitting tight shorts that showed all men are not created equal.”

Simmons and Carnival Cruise Line

Simmons appeared in a 1995 commercial for Carnival Cruise Line to promote his Cruise to Lose voyages, along with Kathy Lee Gifford. Gifford is the official godmother to two Carnival ships: the original Celebration (in service for Carnival Cruise Line from 1987-2008) and Carnival Ecstasy (1991-2022).

Carnival Ecstasy Cruise Ship (Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

“[I’m] having the time of my life!” Simmons said in the commercial, sporting a classic Carnival tank top. “I love this ship!”

Simmons is best known for his infectiously positive and joyous attitude toward exercise and his steadfast encouragement for everyone, no matter what their fitness level, to enjoy exercising. He authored numerous books and audio programs, as well as created his “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” and other popular fitness series.

Simmons was born July 12, 1948, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. He had retreated from public life in 2014, but despite significant speculation, simply stated he was fine and living the life he wanted to live. His death at the age of 76 is attributed to natural causes.