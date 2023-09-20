Carnival Cruise Line Makes Amenity Change at Private Island

Carnival Cruise Line has begun reaching out to guests with scheduled visits to Half Moon Cay to notify them that the island’s Beach Villa Rentals and Beach Cabana Rentals will be changing as of October 1, 2023.

The change – removing the air conditioning at the private villas and cabanas – may impact guests’ decision to rent the exclusive retreats, but guests can cancel their reservations for a full refund if preferred.

Changes to Half Moon Cay Villas and Cabanas

Guests renting the exclusive “Beach Villas” and “Beach Cabanas” on Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas will no longer enjoy the refreshing amenity of air conditioning during their visits. Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests who have booked these private retreats with an update on the amenities.

“Kindly note that the Island’s operational team just advised us that from the 1st of October, 2023 the Villas [and Cabanas] on Half Moon Cay will no longer be air-conditioned,” the notification read.

Carnival’s Half Moon Cay Villas (Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock)

The notification is only being sent to guests who have already pre-booked a Beach Villa or Beach Cabana, and refunds are being offered.

“If this change in the amenities no longer fits your needs, you can log into your portal and cancel your booking for a full refund,” the email continues.

Refunds may take 7-10 business days to process back to the original form of payment, though the exact timing will vary depending on guests’ financial institutions.

No explanation for the removal of air conditioning has been offered. While having air conditioning may not be crucial during the winter months when temperatures are naturally balmy on Half Moon Cay – in October, for example, the average temperature is from 72-86 degrees Fahrenheit (22-30 Celsius) – this could be problematic during the hotter summer months.

Half Moon Cay Cabana (Photo Credit: gvictoria / Shutterstock)

There is also no indication that the pre-paid prices for these villas and cabanas are being adjusted for the change. Villas run run $1,000 (USD) for a full-day rental per villa, while cabanas are “less expensive” at $700 per day.

Price hikes to both rentals were noted earlier this year, as they had previously been priced at $360-600 per full-day rental less than two years ago.

About Villa and Cabana Rentals

The Beach Villas on Half Moon Cay are an exclusive retreat for up to 8 guests per rental price, though as many as 18 guests can be accommodated at each villa (subject to additional surcharges for guests over the first 8). The smaller Beach Cabanas can accommodate 4 people at the rental price, with a surcharge for an additional two guests if desired.

Both the two-story villas and the single-story cabanas are rented for a full day, which is listed under Carnival Cruise Line’s shore excursions as a 5-hour time period.

Half Moon Cay Cabana

Guests can come and go as they please throughout the day. Snacks such as fresh fruit and chips are included in the rental fee, as well as water and soda.

Each villa also includes a 5-person hot tub, a ceiling fan, an inside dining area, and a misting shower. Guests in the villas also have access to water floating mats and snorkel gear at no extra charge while they use the villa.

Beach Cabanas have similar amenities but lack a hot tub. At this time, there is no mention of any other amenity changes other than the removal of the air conditioning for any of the villas or cabanas.

Visiting Half Moon Cay

Half Moon Cay is a 2,400-acre private island in the Bahamas, formerly known as Little San Salvador Island. The island is frequently visited by Holland America Line ships as well as a number of Carnival cruise ships, depending on the itinerary and sailing date.

Cruises to the Bahamas, as well as Eastern Caribbean itineraries, often include the private destination on the schedule. The private villas and cabanas are located along the island’s pristine beach, but guests should be aware that the beach is public. Only the villa or cabana structure is “private” for the purposes of the daily rentals.