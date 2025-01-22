Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Change to the Age Restriction Policy

Carnival Cruise Line has quietly updated its travel policy for minors, particularly stateroom booking location requirements.

This closes some fairly significant loopholes that have been used for some time and might account for poor behavior or circumventing other policies the cruise line has struggled with enforcing.

The new minor guest policy is effective for all bookings made from February 1, 2025 and onward.

To travel on their own – without any adult supervision – Carnival guests must be 21 years of age or older on embarkation day. The cruise line defines a “minor” as anyone under the age of 21, but different restrictions apply for different ages.

Guests age 20 and younger must travel with a relative or guardian who is at least 25 years old, but the policy does note that the guardian does not need to be legally appointed. Minors must be at least 12 years old to be booked in Terrazza staterooms as well as Havana staterooms of any type.

The biggest changes to the policy are that Carnival Cruise Line is now stipulating where minor guests can be booked with respect to the staterooms of their guardians.

Previously, there were no firm guidelines for where different guests would be booked, but now guests who are 14 years old or younger must be in the same cabin or a directly connecting cabin – with a connecting door – to their relative or guardian who is at least 25 years old.

Only slightly less restrictive is the location requirement for guests ages 15-17, who can be separated by no more than three staterooms from their relative or guardian.

Guests ages 18-20 may be booked in staterooms wherever they wish without restrictions, but the bookings must still be linked to the older relative or guardian.

Without these guidelines, many parents might book staterooms across the hall from their children or else not directly connecting the cabins. For earlier bookings, separate staterooms across the hall or non-connecting staterooms were permitted, which is no longer the case.

For example, a common arrangement was for parents to book a balcony stateroom for themselves and an interior cabin for the children.

One parent would be nominally booked into each room, but once onboard the ship, cabin-swapping would be arranged to shuffle who actually uses which stateroom.

Now, such arrangements are not permitted, and stateroom attendants will be on the lookout for evidence of such swapping to report it as necessary.

To be clear, bookings made prior to February 1, 2025 are not bound by the new restrictions – only new bookings are impacted.

Why Are Stateroom Locations Now Restricted?

It is possible that the new policy could also be in response to complaints of unruly behavior from unsupervised teens. Now, with younger cruise guests required to be booked in the same or connecting cabins as the adults responsible for their behavior, such incidents might be better managed or avoided altogether.

Another idea about swapping cabins is that this has long been used as a “hack” around Carnival Cruise Line’s restrictive drink package policies.

When one guest on a Carnival cruise purchases the Cheers! drink package, all adult travelers in the same stateroom are also required to book the same pricey package. This can be frustrating when a travel companion either does not like to drink alcohol or may be prohibited from doing so by medical or dietary restrictions.

Carnival Cruise Line Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

On some cruise lines, that guest would be permitted to purchase the less expensive non-alcoholic or soda package instead, an alternative that Carnival Cruise Line does not permit, regardless of circumstances.

Read Also: What Is the Carnival CHEERS! Package?

When the two guests sharing a stateroom are an adult and a minor, however, the Bubbles soda package is used instead.

In this way, a family with two adults – one who prefers alcohol and one who does not – might split cabins with their two children.

The younger guests both get the soda package, as does one adult, while the other adult purchases the Cheers! package. Once onboard the ship, staterooms are swapped with adults sleeping in one room and children in the other.

Now, this type of workaround is no longer possible. Carnival Cruise Line has long had trouble with “sharing” the drink packages, and this is one way to close a potential loophole for the purchasing requirements.