Carnival Cruise Line Issues Balcony Etiquette Reminder

Every now and then a somewhat scandalous story circulates about guests getting a bit – frisky – on their cruise ship balconies, and cruise lines will issue stern warnings that such behavior is not permitted.

Carnival Cruise Line has recently reacted to another balcony no-no that might also be a tad scandalous, depending on exactly how guests are “doing it.”

Hanging laundry, that is. Yes – hanging laundry on the balcony.

Two separate photos from two separate Carnival cruise ships have circulated recently, showing balconies with clotheslines stretched out across the space.

Several items of clothing are shown hanging in each photo – t-shirts, shorts, sweatpants, and even items that may be of a more – intimate nature.

The two different clotheslines appear to be secured either by bungee-style hooks or just tied around the balcony railing or adjacent support beams.

The photos were sent to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, for his thoughts on whether or not this type of balcony use is permitted.

“We are enjoying our time on the Dream! While in San Juan next to the Mardi Gras we noticed several balconies that had clothes lines. Is this allowed?” one guest asked.

“The Breeze appears to be flying a different flag when entering port,” another guest quipped with the photo they shared.

Note: Mardi Gras does not visit San Juan, but the guest may have been referring to Carnival Celebration, her sister Excel-class vessel that regularly visits Puerto Rico. Neither guest identifies exactly when the photos were taken and so the dates of the visits are unknown.

Nevertheless, it does not matter which ship is pictured or when the photos were taken, as Heald is adamant that this behavior is not permitted, at any time.

“No, this is absolutely not allowed for very, very important safety reasons and I know that once the cabin attendants come to the cabin that morning they will be removed,” Heald confirmed.

Carnival Cruise Line does inform guests through safety guidelines, posted signage, and reminders in the Fun Times newsletter that hanging items on the balconies is not permitted. This applies not only laundry, but also sports banners, flags, and hammocks.

Why No Hanging Items?

Hanging damp items on a breezy balcony may seem to be the perfect solution to drying off after a beach day, a visit to the pool, or fun on the waterslides, but why doesn’t Carnival Cruise Line permit this? There are several good reasons.

First of all, such items could easily become detached and blown overboard. Winds can be much stronger on a balcony than travelers may realize, depending on the ship’s speed and natural wind directions.

Items that end up in the water are a violation of environmental regulations and can result in large fines and other penalties, as well as being a danger to marine life and seabirds.

Hanging Clothes on Cruise Ship Balcony

A line of fabric from hanging clothes could also possibly be a fire risk from ash or embers from smoking areas or other sources (though smoking is strictly prohibited on guest balconies). Should a fire break out, hangings like this could cause a much faster spread of any flames.

But when guests’ clothes are damp, what options do they have to dry them off? Many (though unfortunately not all) Carnival ships do offer self-serve laundries with commercial driers. Guests can also send their clothing to the valet laundry service to be cleaned and dried. Both options do require extra fees, however.

A clothesline is found in every stateroom’s bathroom that can be stretched out across the shower so items can be hung. A quick trick to make more room in the tiny shower is to use hangers on the clothesline instead of draping clothes directly on the line.

Guests can also spread their damp items out on the couch, stool, or bed in their stateroom to give them time to dry with better air circulation.

While it may take some time (turn on a small fan to speed up drying!), this is absolutely permitted, safe, and preserves the privacy of one’s intimate garments.