Carnival Cruise Line Has No Plans to Introduce Solo Cabins

There are many advantages to traveling solo, such as taking the opportunity to find oneself, developing independence, or simply decompressing from the stressors of daily life.

However, for cruisers hoping for special cabins specifically for single passengers, Carnival Cruise Line may not be the brand for them.

However, Carnival’s plans for expansion between now and 2033 made one cruise fan hope that there might be better, and more affordable, opportunities for solo travelers in the fleet’s near future.

“Will any new ships to the fleet have ‘single cabins’ for us solo cruisers?” the Carnival fan inquired on Heald’s public Facebook page.

“I am a young retired veteran that often has to travel solo because family and friends cannot always go with me as often as I would like to cruise and for the length of time, and paying double is getting quite cumbersome for the non gambler,” she continued.

Unfortunately, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald quickly (and kindly) crushed that dream – making it clear on no uncertain terms that single cabins aren’t coming anytime soon.

“Thank you for your service, I mean that most sincerely. At the moment, there are no plans to have solo cabins,” Heald responded.

“If anything changes with that, I will of course let you know. Thank you, let’s see what the future holds and I do hope it holds us seeing you having fun with us again and if there’s anything I can do for you, please let me know,” the cruise-world celebrity added.

With the Miami-based brand expanding its fleet fairly significantly over the next several years, which includes the introduction of a new class of mega-ships, the cruiser had hoped that cabins for single guests might be added to the new builds.

In addition to the three next generation, 230,000-gross ton ships, the cruise line will also be building two more Excel-class vessels – which will join Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee.

Why is Cruising Solo More Expensive?

While sailing solo isn’t prohibited, the cruise Lines typically sell cabins on a “double occupancy” rate, which allows them to maximize their profits by assuming a stateroom will be shared by two people.

Most cruise lines – Carnival included – charge a “single supplement fee” to make up for the loss of revenue when guests choose to sail solo.

To prove this point, I checked what it would cost to sail in an interior cabin onboard Carnival Jubilee – the current newest ship in the fleet – on a 7-night Western Caribbean sailing that embarks from Galveston, Texas, on August 30, 2025.

Carnival Cruise Cabin Booking

When I tried to book as a solo cruiser, basic interior cabins started at $1,179 (USD) for just me.

But when I tried to book a cabin for two guests, the price started at $1,228 – or $614 per person. This means cruising solo would lead to a 92% increase in my cruise fare for this particular voyage.

Among Heald’s followers, the general consensus was that this solo cruiser should pivot to other brands that are more accommodating for individuals sailing alone, such as Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian does offer more than 1,000 single cabins across the fleet, and is known for charging more reasonable prices for those cruisers.

“Please go on NCL! Carnival won’t miss you,” one cruise fan begged.

“NCL is the best choice for solo cabins,” another echoed.

But despite being told Carnival’s accommodations for solo cruisers wouldn’t be changing, the veteran wasn’t ready to say goodbye to her favorite brand.

“Trying to stay loyal for a bit longer. I love Carnival, but I am also looking for more European cruises as well soon,” she replied to those who implored her to switch cruise lines.

It’s also possible that she can save money in other ways, such as by booking during the sales that are offered throughout the year or using a reputable travel agent who may have access to special discounts.