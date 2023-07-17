Carnival Cruise Line Expanding Revamped Menu to Multiple Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has announced several ships that will be starting the new main dining room menus following the introduction of the revamped menus aboard Carnival Dream in the past few weeks.

The new menus, which include special select dishes from the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse, will be introduced fleet-wide in a phased approach through early 2024.

New Menus Rolling Out to Additional Ships

Carnival Cruise Line’s new main dining room menus, which have been tested aboard Carnival Dream over the past month, are ready to be introduced to additional ships.

First to receive the new menus will be Carnival Conquest on her July 17, 2023 departure, a 4-night Western Caribbean cruise visiting Key West and Cozumel.

Carnival’s Emeril Lagasse and Chefs

Next up to receive the enhanced menu – which includes a rotation of more than 60 new dishes – will be Carnival Horizon later this month. In August, four additional ships will feature the new menus: Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Vista, Carnival Radiance, and Mardi Gras.

“Working with our skilled team of Carnival chefs, we recently tested and selected more than 60 new dishes to mix into the dining room rotation. I’m pleased that these dishes were very well received by our guests on Carnival Dream, so we are very excited to roll them out to the Carnival fleet,” said Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s “Chief Culinary Officer.”

Carnival Cruise Line Menu Change

Throughout the rest of 2023 and into early 2024, Carnival Cruise Line will bring the new menus to several US-homeported vessels each month.

The cruise line’s Australia-based ships – Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Splendor – will implement the new menus later in 2024, but exact dates have not been announced.

Beyond Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, and the ships confirmed to receive the new menus in August, the exact order of ships to introduce the new menus has not been announced.

New Flavors and Special Selects

Dozens of new appetizers, entrees, and desserts have been introduced with the new menus, offering a wide range of palate-pleasing dishes for cruise travelers to enjoy.

From Hawaiian shrimp poke and roasted duck rolls to grilled swordfish and Cornish game hen, delicious options span all flavor profiles and offer a wide range of unique options.

“Food is an ever-evolving art, so our approach to the dining room offerings is to infuse a selection of new dishes, feature more international flavors and complement the Carnival classics our guests love,” Lagasse said.

Of particular interest are the new salad entrees, larger salads featuring key proteins for a filling and delicious meal on the lighter side. The “Ultimate Cobb Salad” “Beefsteak Salad” and “Asian Chopped Salad with Chicken” are just a few of these new mainstays.

Some of the most popular of the new dishes are the “Emeril Selects” options, personally curated by Lagasse and offered as highlighted options on each menu. “Beef Carpaccio” “Coffee Glazed Roast Duck” and “BBQ Salmon” are just some of these special highlights.

Of course, no menu is complete without decadent desserts. New options include the “Dutch Double Chocolate Pave” cake and a luscious “Banana Cream Pie” guests are sure to love.

Classics Remain Popular

Loyal Carnival guests don’t need to despair about the fate of their favorite classic dishes, as the cruise line is keeping many well-loved options available on the menu. “Escargot Bourguignonne” is still a top-tier appetizer, “Classic Beef Wellington” remains a delicious entrée, and of course, the classic “Chocolate Melting Cake” is one of the cruise line’s most popular desserts of all time.

Other popular favorites, including the chilled strawberry bisque soup and the savory cheese plate for dessert, also remain on the menu with only slight alterations.

Guest feedback to the test period aboard Carnival Dream has also led to the development of more vegan dishes to be added to the menu, along with vegetarian options already available.