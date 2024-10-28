Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 20 Years of Sailing From Baltimore

After Baltimore’s catastrophic bridge collapse on March 22, 2024, which killed six and closed the city’s harbor for nearly three months, Carnival Cruise Line took the time to celebrate Maryland’s historic harbor city on October 27, 2024, for 20 years as a welcoming host.

In a ceremony aboard the 88,500-gross-ton Carnival Pride, which proudly homeports in the historic city, Carnival President Christine Duffy expressed her appreciation for the longstanding support from Maryland’s local leaders and community members.

On hand for the celebration were Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, Deputy Mayor J.D. Merrill, and Maryland Port Administration Executive Director Jonathan Daniels, along with representatives from the US Naval Academy.

Addressing the gathered dignitaries and first responders, Duffy specifically acknowledged the Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers who responded to the bridge incident.

“As America’s cruise line, Carnival launched the first year-round cruise program from Baltimore with Carnival Pride, so it’s fitting that we are here today aboard Carnival Pride showing the immense pride we have in providing great cruise vacations from this great American city,” she said.

“We are proud to sail 100,000 people from Baltimore annually, generate millions in economic impact for the city and state with each departure, and honor the courageous individuals who assisted in saving lives during the tragic bridge collapse,” she continued.

The commemoration also included a $25,000 donation to the US Naval Academy Foundation. You can watch a video of the event below:

Carnival Pride Celebrates Baltimore’s Resilient Return

The Port of Baltimore sees nearly 400,000 cruise passengers annually, including those from Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, the latter of which began sailing from the city for the first time in 2023.

As one of the busiest US ports, it was forced to shutter after a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its immediate collapse. Following months of cleanup and rerouting cruise ships to destinations such as Norfolk, Virginia, the port reopened in May 2024 to a full summer season of itineraries.

Carnival Cruise Line Baltimore Return (Photo Courtesy: Carnival)

Carnival Pride, which began operating year-round sailings from Baltimore in 2009 as the city’s first year-round cruise provider, was one of the first cruise lines to return to port, setting off on a 14-night Greenland adventure on May 26, 2024.

The ship, which debuted in 2002 with numerous updates and a recent dry dock in 2023, began with itineraries to the Caribbean when it first set off from Baltimore 20 years ago and now offers a variety of itineraries to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal to its 2,124 double-capacity passengers.

Carnival Pride departed for a 7-night roundtrip voyage to Kings Wharf, Bermuda after the ceremony. It will return on November 3, 2024, and promptly continue on a 14-night roundtrip voyage to the Southern Caribbean, where it will take passengers to the US Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Aruba, Curacao, and the Turks and Caicos.

In 2025, the vessel’s route will be expanded to feature visits to Carnival Cruise Line’s newest exclusive destination on Grand Bahama, Celebration Key. The brand-new island resort is slated to open in July 2025.