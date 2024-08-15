Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Executive Vice President

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a leadership change, with Ben Clement set to become the Executive Vice President of Maritime & New Builds starting January 2025. Clement will succeed Lars Ljoen, who will transition to a new role as Chief Maritime Officer at Carnival Corporation.

Clement, with nearly three decades at Carnival, has been instrumental in the development and innovation of the cruise line’s fleet as the Vice President, New Builds & Refurbishment.

“Ben has continually pushed us to think about ship design, features, venues, and products in ways that have helped redefine Carnival, grow guest loyalty, and build a vibrant customer base that has propelled our growth,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

She continued, “He is also an outstanding mariner, with vast knowledge and experience acquired during his time in the French navy, merchant marine, and shipyard management.

“That unique combination of talent and experience across so many aspects of maritime operations will allow us to maintain our leadership in operational and cultural excellence,” she said.

Clement joined Carnival in 1996 and has since played a pivotal role in the design, refurbishment, and construction of the cruise line’s expansive 27-ship fleet.

Under his leadership, Carnival Cruise Line introduced several innovative ship classes, such as the 130,00-gross-ton Dream Class, the 133,500-gross-ton Vista Class, and 180,000-gross-ton Excel Class, which debuted in 2009, 2106, and 2024, respectively.

He also pioneered features like the first roller coaster at sea, Carnival Jubilee’s BOLT.

Before his tenure at Carnival, Clement served as a navigation officer in the French navy and held various positions on merchant ships. He also managed a shipyard in Toulon, France.

Clement’s academic credentials include a diploma of merchant marine officer from the Ecole Nationale Superieure Maritime French Navy officers’ school in Marseille, France, where he was valedictorian, and an executive program certificate from the Stanford University School of Business in Northern California

Clement to Steer Next Phase of Growth

In his new role, Clement will oversee Carnival’s maritime operations, technical operations, and compliance functions. During this time, Carnival Cruise line will introduce five new ships, starting in 2027, including a new, yet-to-be-named class of ship.

Carnival Jubilee Arrives in Galveston (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

In July 2024, Carnival Cruise Line announced it will add two new sister Excel-class ships following the successful launch of Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee, which debuted in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively, each of which can accommodate 6,500 passengers.

Carnival Jubilee, which embarked on its inaugural voyage from Galveston, Texas, on December 23, 2023, quickly gained popularity for its impressive features and guest experiences. It was named Best New Cruise Ship of the year by Cruise Hive.

A new order for three additional ships slated for delivery in the summers of 2029, 2031, and 2033. The vessels, which are part of a new class weighing nearly 230,000 gross registered tons each, will be constructed at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Clement will be based in Carnival Cruise Line’s Miami headquarters, which is in the process of relocating. The transition plan at the cruise line involves backfilling his current position.