Carnival Cruise Guest Dies While Swimming Ashore

In an unfortunate turn of events, a guest aboard the Carnival Splendor cruise ship met a tragic demise during a swimming expedition on Mystery Island, Vanuatu. The incident occurred during a 9-day South Pacific cruise.

The circumstances leading to this unfortunate occurrence are yet unclear. The guest had embarked on a routine swimming session on the scenic Mystery Island, a well-loved destination for water activities.

Carnival Cruise Line, the company operating the ship, issued a statement addressing the occurrence. The cruise line suggested the cause of death was likely a medical emergency.

An Unfortunate Event

A cruise ship passenger passed away while swimming at Mystery Island, Vanuatu. The guest was on a 9-day cruise onboard Carnival Splendor, which left Sydney, Australia, on May 15.

The guest, whose identity remains undisclosed, participated in a swimming activity on May 20 when an apparent medical issue caused the tragic outcome. Carnival Cruise Line issued the following statement:

“Carnival Cruise Line is deeply saddened by the death of a guest on Mystery Island, following what appears to be a medical situation whilst swimming,” said the cruise line. “Our Care Team are supporting the guest’s family along with other guests during this difficult time,” added Carnival Cruise Line.

Photo Credit: Jon Ingall / Shutterstock

According to an onboard source who spoke with 7NEWS, the guest was pronounced dead while snorkeling.

Snorkeling and swimming are often seen as enjoyable and relaxing activities. However, they also come with potential risks, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions. Understanding these dangers can ensure a safer experience for all participants.

One common risk in snorkeling is shallow water blackouts caused by holding one’s breath for too long. This can lead to unconsciousness and potential drowning. Snorkeling in areas with strong currents or rough seas can also lead to exhaustion and difficulties returning to the shore or boat.

This is the second tragic accident to occur this month. On May 9, Cruise Hive reported about a ship’s pilot who died while boarding the Diamond Princess.

Carnival Splendor on Nine-Day Voyage

The tragedy unfolded on the Carnival cruise ship Carnival Splendor, a 113,300 gross ton vessel capable of hosting 3,012 passengers.

The vessel was midway through a nine-day journey across the South Pacific, departing from Sydney, Australia, on May 15, 2023, and scheduled to return on May 24, 2023. The cruise itinerary included visits to Sydney, Noumea, Lifou, and Mystery Island.

Photo Credit: Gerry H / Shutterstock

Following the tragic incident on Mystery Island, the cruise ship continued its itinerary, docking at a port in New Caledonia. Carnival Splendor operates year-round in Australia and the South Pacific, sailing cruises to New Zealand, the South Pacific Islands, and Australia, ranging in length from three to sixteen nights.

Despite the tragic incidents, Carnival Splendor continues its cruising schedule. The next cruise, a 4-night journey to Tangalooma and Moreton Island, is set to embark on May 24, 2023.

A 12-night South Pacific cruise will follow, starting May 28, 2023, visiting Noumea, New Caledonia; Lifou, New Caledonia; Mystery Island, Vanuatu; Vila, Vanuatu; and Champagne Bay, Espiritu Santo. Other upcoming itineraries include the Great Barrier Reef and additional South Pacific voyages.