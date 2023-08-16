Carnival Confirms Fleetwide New Menu Rollout Dates

Carnival Cruise Line has gradually begun to roll out the revamped and refreshed main dining room menu to its fleet of 25 ships, with great guest feedback.

First having appeared on Carnival Dream, the new menu is already available on several other Carnival ships, and now, the cruise line has confirmed the dates for the new menu to be introduced to the remainder of the fleet.

Carnival Cruise Line’s new main dining room menu, which includes entree salads, “Emeril Selects” options, and a total of more than 60 new dishes, was first tested aboard Carnival Dream in June.

After a variety of tweaks and adjustments based on popularity and guest feedback, several additional ships received the new menu in July, including Carnival Conquest and Carnival Horizon.

Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock

The new menu has begun a full phased rollout to all the ships in the Carnival fleet. Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has announced the dates of when the new menu will be brought aboard the remaining ships, with several ships receiving the new menu each month through the end of the year.

“There have been so many wonderful reviews here and by guests on board regarding the new dining room menus that are currently on some of the ships,” Heald said. “Many of you have asked when other ships will be receiving the new menu so I thought you would appreciate the roll out schedule.”

To date, in addition to Dream, Conquest, and Horizon, the new menu has already debuted aboard Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Vista.

Carnival Dream Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock)

The remaining ships to receive the menu, and the cruise departure dates when it will first be offered onboard, are as follows:

August: Radiance (8/18), Mardi Gras (8/19)

September: Breeze and Panorama (9/2), Celebration (9/9), Valor (9/18), Miracle (9/28)

October: Glory (10/1), Liberty (10/2), Sunshine (10/19), Elation (10/21), Magic (10/22)

November: Paradise (11/9), Freedom (11/11), Spirit (11/25)

December: Legend (12/3), Jubilee (exact December date not yet announced)

Carnival Pride appears to be missing from the published list, but will still be receiving the new menu in the coming months.

Heald also noted that Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa will both debut the new menu early in 2024, but the exact dates are not yet announced for those ships.

Carnival Splendor sails from Sydney, Australia year-round, while Carnival Luminosa is currently finishing her Alaska season from Seattle and will return to Brisbane, Australia in October.

About the New Menu

The new main dining room menus are a significant update to the dining offerings, with enhanced and innovative selections across appetizers, entrees, and desserts.

“Food is an ever-evolving art, so our approach to the dining room offerings is to infuse a selection of new dishes, feature more international flavors and complement the Carnival classics our guests love,” said Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s Chief Culinary Officer.

Carnival’s Emeril Lagasse and Chefs

Of particular interest are the larger entrée salads, which feature filling proteins and an array of creative tastes for lighter fare. The new “Emeril Selects” options are also popular, having been curated by Lagasse for each menu and offering innovative tastes such as “Beef Carpaccio” and “Coffee Glazed Roast Duck.”

Favorite dishes still remain available, such as the chilled strawberry bisque soup and the savory cheese plate dessert, particularly after guest feedback, with only slight updates to better fit the new enhanced menus.

Read Also: How to Make Carnival Cruise Line’s Melting Chocolate Cake

It is common for cruise lines to test out new menu options or adjust dishes seasonally based on ingredient availability, but such massive renovations to full menus are less frequent and only happen every few years.