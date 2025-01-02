Carnival Clarifies Types of Banned Spray Items

Cruise passengers often get creative to ensure that everything they pack can be unpacked in pristine condition, but this isn’t always possible when clothing is crammed into luggage for a long trip to the ship.

Sprays such as wrinkle releasers are often lifesavers for formal wear, but not every type of spray is permitted onboard.

Or rather, the manner in which the spray is packaged can make a great deal of difference about whether or not it can be taken onto a cruise ship, as some guests have learned.

The issue has been brought to the attention of John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, with a unique question about such sprays.

“We are driving to the port so no TSA limits to deal with. I’d like to bring a full size spray aerosol cans (wrinkle releaser and Lysol spray),” the guest asked. “Was told on [a Facebook page] that that these are allowed on board? What is the right info?”

While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) limits travelers to only small sizes of bottles, cruise guests who drive to the ship’s homeport don’t have such limits. A full-size can of spray can be very useful, particularly for longer sailings when more clothing may need de-wrinkling.

Many guests also bring their own Lysol or other sanitizing sprays onboard for an extra cleanliness safeguard, using such sprays in their staterooms. Heald has noted, however, that aerosol cans of any size are not permitted onboard.

“While we do allow deodorant and hair products in aerosol form we do not allow flammable aerosols such as the ones you mentioned,” Heald confirmed.

Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited items list does specifically mention aerosol cans as well as flammable substances and hazardous chemicals as not permitted.

Aerosol cans containing “personal grooming products” are an exemption, however. Cruisers could therefore bring deodorants, hair spray, styling mousse, and similar products in aerosol cans.

Wrinkle releasers and sanitizing sprays, however, remain banned when packaged in aerosol cans. Aerosols are pressurized containers that use propellants to expel the contents, and those propellants may themselves be flammable. Furthermore, the pressurization of the canisters could be hazardous if they aren’t treated carefully.

Heald does offer an alternative option that travelers are permitted to bring.

“If you wish to bring wipes instead of spray then that’s fine,” he mentioned.

Other commenters also noted that spritzer or pump bottles of both products are available. Because they are not pressurized and do not use potentially hazardous propellants, those full-sized bottles are permitted.

Carnival Cruise Line Laundry Room (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Carnival cruise ships do have self-service laundrettes, excluding the Excel-class ships. Guests could also use the irons within those rooms to eliminate any annoying clothes wrinkles. There’s also the option of using Carnival’s valet laundry services for a fee. We do have a full guide on laundry right here.

Choosing clothing with wrinkle-resistant fabrics, packing more lightly so clothing is not as firmly squished, and using steam in the showers onboard to help fabrics relax are other tactics for wrinkle-free clothing that don’t require packing extra chemicals along.

Why Some Common Items May Be Prohibited

It can be surprising to many cruisers what sorts of items are banned by cruise lines, but it is important to remember that such prohibitions are always done for safety.

For example, in November 2024, Carnival Cruise Line completely banned Bluetooth speakers. At first, this may seem to be as a courtesy to guests who don’t want to listen to others’ music, but it is actually a safety consideration in case onboard emergency announcements can’t be heard.

Even some obvious banned items can generate controversy. While no one would disagree about a ban on weapons, weapon-like toys aren’t permitted either, even when they may be holiday gifts. One family recently discovered this when the Nerf gun they bought for their son for Christmas was confiscated before a holiday cruise.

It should be noted that confiscated items are typically returned to travelers at the end of the sailing rather than being discarded, provided the items are not overall illegal in any way.