Carnival Clarifies Policy Regarding Bringing Bikes Onboard

After receiving some misinformation, an avid cyclist rushed over to Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald to complain – with a similar energy as the Wicked Witch riding her bike to Dorothy’s house in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Allegedly, the future passenger reached out to guest services because they wanted information about bringing their bicycles onboard for their next sailing – and didn’t like (or fully understand) the answer he received.

“Why with all of the beautiful ports that Carnival visits, I’m sure I’m not the first one to think, ‘Wow, it would be really nice to bike around the island.’ Yet Carnival says NO!!,” the guest wrote to Heald on his public Facebook page.

“I am in my 40s, my wife also and we love to ride bikes when on vacation. Why is a Carnival vacation the only place where this idea is slammed shut?! That is what happened when I called the service number and spoke to the very rude ———,” the angry cruiser continued.

The enraged cyclist even went so far as to insult guests who use mobility scooters – claiming most don’t really need them – and insisting that if the scooters are allowed onboard that bikes should be, too.

But here’s the kicker: After raging at the cruise personality, Heald revealed that bikes are actually allowed onboard – as long as they fit within certain limitations.

“Bikes can be brought on board but they must be folding bicycles with wheels less than 20″ and are allowed only to be used in port. Meaning, you can’t ride them on the ship or across the Lido deck to get to the buffet line quicker,” Heald clarified.

“Regular bikes are not allowed. There are safety and operational reasons why and so I am going to say “no” respectfully to you sir and I really hope you will not think of me rude by doing so,” Heald continued.

The smaller, foldable bikes are likely only permitted because they can be stored within the limited space available in the cruise cabins – while larger bikes would be too cumbersome.

More likely than not, the “passionate” guest either didn’t understand the policy or was upset that his standard bicycle was not allowed.

Opportunities to Cycle With Carnival

Even if this guest doesn’t own a foldable bicycle that fits within Carnival’s parameters, that doesn’t mean he can’t rent a bicycle or take a shore excursion that involves biking while in port.

While offerings vary depending on the location, the family friendly cruise line does offer biking excursions in several destinations.

For example, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay – which is Carnival’s first private destination in the Bahamas – offers two separate biking tours.

There is a shorter island bike tour that costs $24.99 per person and a slightly longer tour that combines biking and hiking for $39.99 per person.

Bicycle in Port (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Just to name a few more examples, guests sailing to destinations like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Ensenada, Mexico; and Freeport, Bahamas; can all book bike tours directly through the cruise line.

Additionally, cruisers are not limited to shore excursions offered by the cruise line if they can find what they want through another reputable tour company. It’s possible that Carnival might not offer bike rentals or tours in one port, but another company does.

If this cruiser feels the need to put the pedal to the metal onboard, he might also want to look into the cruise ships that feature the innovative SkyRide.

The first-of-its-kind attraction invites guests to “cycle” on an 800-foot long track that is suspended more than 100 feet above the ocean. Depending on how hard guests pedal, the ride can reach speeds of up to 18 miles per hour.

SkyRide is included in the cost of the cruise fare and can currently be found onboard Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Panorama.