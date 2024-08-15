Carnival Brand Ambassador Confronted Over Cruising Ducks

A heated encounter with a frustrated stranger is usually the last thing anyone wants to deal with first thing in the morning (or ever) – and especially not when you’re supposed to be relaxing on your cruise vacation.

But John Heald, the brand ambassador for Carnival Cruise Lines, received a rude awakening from a fellow passenger on the morning of Wednesday, August 14, 2024, while onboard Carnival Mardi Gras.

The cruise expert was on his way to grab a morning cup of coffee when he was approached by an angry guest who had enough of the popular cruising ducks game.

John Heald

For those who aren’t familiar, the act of hiding rubber ducks around cruise ships has become increasingly popular in recent years – typically bringing joy to the guests and crew members who happen upon the toys.

“It was 7:40 AM and I took a break from answering questions to go and get my coffee. The lady comes rushing towards me walking really really quickly and I can see she’s holding a medium-size duck in her hand. She’s shouting my name over and over again,” Heald said in a post on his popular Facebook page.

Initially, Heald thought that the anonymous woman was approaching him because she was enjoying the game or might be gifting him a rubber duck of his own – but that was not the case.

“She got within spittle distance and spent the next three minutes, telling me that the ‘duck thing had gotten out of control’ and that other cruise lines have done the right thing by banning them,” continued Heald.

The cruise ambassador tried to explain how the game could be fun for other guests, but the irked passenger would have none of it. And making matters worse, Heald couldn’t even enjoy his morning coffee after their encounter.

“I explained that it was just a little bit of fun and if the other cruise lines want to cancel that fun then that’s entirely up to them. She told me that we were ‘ignorant.’ I have a cold coffee,” Heald added.

The cruising personality is currently onboard the Excel-class vessel for a 6-day Eastern Caribbean cruise that embarked from Port Canaveral, Florida, on August 11, 2024 – and will still call on Grand Turk Island, Turks and Caicos, before it disembarks at the Orlando-based port on August 17.

The 6,500-guest ship already visited Nasseau, Bahamas, on August 12, and Puerto Plata / Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, on August 14.

Cruising Ducks are Here to Stay

If Heald’s post doesn’t make it obvious enough, cruising ducks aren’t going anywhere – at least as far as Carnival Cruise Line is concerned.

Heald’s followers were also quick to come to the ambassador’s defense and express their disdain for the passenger who confronted him, arguing that cruising ducks are a welcomed addition onboard Carnival’s 27 ships.

At best, the game adds joy, and at worst, it does no harm – and there is no requirement for uninterested passengers to play.

Two Cruise Ducks (Photo Credit: G Allen Penton / Shutterstock)

“If you don’t want to participate in the ducks then don’t pick them up! Walk on by to let someone that is into them get it! Simple!,” one Facebook user commented.

“I fail to understand how the ducks harm anyone in any way. If you don’t like them, don’t hide them and don’t look for them…just keep doing your thing and move on… People just have to find something to complain about,” added someone else.

Read Also: Cruise Ducks: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know!

But apparently, something as innocent as hiding rubber ducks is controversial – as it’s not the first time this activity has caused debate this summer.

In July, Heald’s Facebook page found itself at the center of a debate on if crew members should be allowed to participate in the game after an unidentified cruiser complained that the employees were “stealing” the hidden ducks.

The overwhelming consensus was that the crew members should be welcomed to play – especially if the game brings them joy while they are working long hours away from their homes and families.