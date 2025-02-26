Carnival Brand Ambassador Announces 2026 FFS Cruise

Just days after the conclusion of his “For Fun’s Sake” (FFS) 2025 cruise aboard Carnival Magic, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has announced his themed 2026 sailing.

The next FFS cruise will be aboard Carnival Spirit‘s May 5, 2026 departure – a 7-night roundtrip Alaska sailing from Seattle, Washington.

“For my 2026 FFS #8 Cruise I have decided after much contemplation to host a very special cruise to Alaska on Carnival Spirit,” Heald announced through his Facebook page. “Yes, I know some will be disappointed it is not perhaps a cruise that sails closer to home and that it is a different time of year than usual but I know this will be a very special adventure indeed.”

Heald’s FFS cruises are not full-ship charter sailings, but instead are special events held aboard existing sailings. Guests interested in joining in the FFS fun must first be booked on the selected cruise and then purchase registration as an FFS guest.

FFS registration will open on May 5, 2025, exactly one year before the ship’s departure date. Any guests booked on the sailing will have the opportunity to register for the extra fun, but spaces are sure to fill up quickly.

“Cabins are limited and so if you wish to join me for a massive dollop of Fun please book as soon as you can,” Heald urged.

The 2026 FFS cruise will be visiting the top ports of call in the Last Frontier. While the first day of the sailing is a day at sea, the second day will be iconic scenic cruising along Tracy Arm Fjord where guests will be able to see wildlife, ice, and panoramic Alaskan beauty. FFS guests will have a special opportunity on that amazing day.

“We will have a private viewing deck during the transit through Tracy Arm Fjord with some special food and lashings of hot soup,” Heald said. “That’s just one thing I am planning.”

The next few days will be exciting visits to Skagway (don’t miss out on visiting the Klondike Doughboy for their famous fry bread!), Juneau, and Ketchikan. The final port of call is an evening visit to Victoria, British Columbia, before Carnival Spirit returns to Seattle on May 12.

The 85,920-gross-ton Carnival Spirit can welcome 2,124 guests – significantly smaller than the 3,690 guests aboard Carnival Magic and the most recent FFS cruise. This may mean fewer spaces available for the exclusive event, and they are sure to sell out quickly.

What to Expect on an FFS Cruise

Heald is one of the most well-known and colorful characters in the cruise industry, always going above and beyond to ensure Carnival cruise guests have amazing vacations.

He has a tremendous social media following with nearly 600,000 Facebook followers and answers hundreds of questions about all things Carnival every week.

John Heald

His incomparable British wit and self-deprecating humor charm many guests, and his FFS cruises have become wildly popular. In fact, the open spaces for these sailings – often available for 500-800 guests – can fill up and sell out within minutes.

Onboard an FFS cruise, guests have unique opportunities for meet-and-greets, photo and autograph sessions, question and answer panels, behind-the-scenes tours, cocktail parties, themed activities, and much more.

Registered guests are also treated to exclusive swag and gifts that become fabulous mementos of the unique sailing.

“It is going to be a cruise full of fun, comradery, surprises and of course all to the backdrop of incomparable Alaska,” Heald said.

Past FFS cruises have typically sailed in the Caribbean. Heald tries to choose different itineraries for each annual cruise, offering greater variety for interested guests and giving all fans the chance to enjoy the cruise with an extra dollop of fun and camaraderie.