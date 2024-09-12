Carnival Begins Solar Installation at Barcelona Cruise Terminal

Carnival Corporation is continuing to make strides in sustainability, installing solar panels at its two Port of Barcelona terminals, a first for the port.

The project, which began installation in July 2024, involves roof-mounted solar panels at the two-story 107,639-square-foot Palacruceros (Terminal D) and 134,548-square-foot Helix Cruise Center (Terminal E).

The panels are expected to generate enough energy to power the daily operations of both terminals.

The initiative, in partnership with a local Catalonia-based solar provider, will help the terminals run entirely on renewable energy, reducing overall electricity consumption.

Carnival Corporation operates eight cruise lines that call on Barcelona annually, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Cunard.

Karin Plettner Rutishauser, vice president of global ports and destinations strategy for Carnival Corporation, said of the installation, “The shift to renewable energy is an integral part of our global strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize our environmental footprint at the beautiful destinations we visit.”

She continued, “By partnering with Port of Barcelona, the solar panels at our terminals will significantly contribute to the product of clean energy, benefiting both the local community and our over 1 million cruise guests who enjoy this vibrant city each year.”

Read Also: Carnival Announces Massive Advances in Sustainability

The solar panels are expected to produce over 866,000 kilowatt hours per year. Additionally, the panels are expected to generate 32 percent more power than needed, particularly at Helix Cruise Center. This excess will be fed back into the port’s local grid.

As one of the busiest cruise ports in the Mediterranean, Barcelona was also the first port in the area to supply cruise ships with liquefied natural gas. It is also working on air quality improvements to reduce emissions.

“Sustainability has always been our main driving force,” said Port of Barcelona President Lluis Salvado. “Through this latest project with Carnival Corporation, we are laying the foundation for our new energy model based on renewable energy, energy storage, and a smart electricity grid.”



Salvado said the port’s efforts put it at “the forefront of generating environmental and economic prosperity in our great port, city, and region.“

Sustainability Improvements as Overtourism Remains an Issue

As the port and Carnival push towards sustainability, the City of Barcelona is grappling with overtourism, particularly from cruise visitors. The influx of over 3.5 million cruise passengers who arrived in 2023 is taking a toll on the city’s infrastructure and resources.

The dramatic surge in tourism – up 13.7 percent since pre-pandemic highs – has led city officials to push for an increase in its tourist tax for cruise visitors. Currently, cruise passengers who spend less than 12 hours in the city pay a tax of €3 per person. Those who stay longer pay €3.50.

Cruise Ships at Barcelona North Pier (Photo Credit: terekhov igor / Shutterstock)

However, city leaders are pushing to increase the tax by as much as 50 percent. This would raise the fee for short-term visitors to €4.50 and €5.25 per person for those staying longer.

The additional funds would be directed towards maintaining public services, enhancing infrastructure, managing waste, and supporting the preservation of the city’s historic sites.

Additionally, the tax increase will support sustainability efforts, such as reducing emissions from port activities and improving air quality.

In July 2024, Barcelona opened the first onshore power supply system, providing docked vessels with 100 percent renewable electricity.

The new system can power two ships simultaneously at Hutchison’s BEST terminal and is expected to reduce emissions by 2,500 tons annually, as well as improve air quality. The terminal aims to reduce its carbon footprint by 80 percent by 2030.