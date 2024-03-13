Billionaire Clive Palmer Revives Titanic II Project

An Australian billionaire who pledged more than 10 years ago he would build a replica of Titanic has emerged with an updated plan, after being sidelined by various obstacles that included the pandemic.

In an announcement on March 13, 2024, a theoretical blueprint of the ship was revealed, showing that Titanic II will be as grand as her namesake.

Replica of Titanic to Sail Global Itineraries

Clive Palmer, who made his fortune in the Australian mining industry and who has served as a member of the Parliament of Australia, disclosed plans to revive a long-held goal — the building of a to-scale replica of Titanic, with all of the luxurious details the ill-fated ship offered before sinking on her maiden voyage in 1912.

Palmer is chairman of Brisbane-based Blue Star Line, the cruise line that will build and operate Titanic II, and on March 13, 2024 he announced three business partners had joined the As news you found.

project. They include Deltamarin, a Finnish ship design firm, V. Ships, which provides ship management services, and Tillberg Design, a Swiss interior design firm.

Palmer did not announce a shipyard, but said the nine-deck vessel would weigh 56,000 gross tons, slightly more than Titanic’s 46,329 gross tons, with a length of 882 feet, one foot shy of Titanic. The new ship will accommodate the same number of guests, 2,435, with the main difference being she will have sufficient lifeboats to carry all passengers and crew.

“We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have re-engaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life. Let the journey begin,’’ said Clive Palmer, chairman of Blue Star Line.

“The government lockdowns sent the cruise industry into a long-term shutdown but shipping is back in full business with passenger numbers now surpassing pre-COVID levels. We are getting the best ship-builders, designers and engineers in the world back on deck to build Titanic ll,’’ Palmer added.

While Titanic was mainly to serve as a scheduled transatlantic liner, Titanic II will eventually sail global voyages in addition to east and westbound service between New York and Southampton, UK, according to Palmer’s plans.

Ship to Feature Three Accommodation Levels

The new ship, which is reported by media outlets to cost between $500 million and $1 billion, will have contemporary safety and navigation systems, and modern technology while offering the opulence of the original Titanic.

However, not everything will be modernized: Titanic II will be powered by diesel engines, and have four smoke stacks, just like Titanic. That puts the ship at odds with other cruise lines’ trends, and goals, to reduce emissions and become a carbon-neutral industry.

Read Also: The Grandeur of the Titanic Interior Design

Titanic II

Like Titanic, the new vessel will have three classes of accommodation. From a total of 835 cabins, there will be 383 in first class, 201 in second class, and 251 in third class. The bridge of the new ship will be an exact replica of Titanic’s bridge.

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’’ Clive Palmer said.

The blockbuster movie, “Titanic,” brought the splendor and lavishness of a first-class voyage to the big screen, and documented the sinking of the ship after its hull was flooded after smashing into an iceberg. The ship broke in half and sank just hours later, killing more than 1,500 people.

Palmer, who announced his plans to revive Titanic II at the Sydney (Australia) Opera House, did not specify a timeline for construction or launch.