Beloved Former Cruise Director Passes Away

The “gooooooodtimes” have come to an end with the passing of Matt Baker, a popular radio DJ and former cruise director for cruise lines Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises.

“Mr. Goodtimes” Baker, who passed away earlier this week, was known for his vibrant personality, a deep passion for music – often spotted singing and playing the guitar on gigs – and his magical prowess, having studied magic for more than 20 years.

“It’s with a broken heart I have to share with you that Matt has gone on another journey,” Phyllis Oostermejer, Baker’s mother, said of her son’s many life adventures.

Sharing the news of his passing in the early morning hours of March 15, 2025, Oostermejer said, “I know he will kick his heels up and make everyone happy. That was his life, to bring love and Gooodtimes to all.”

His brother, Simeon, also shared his grief online, saying Baker was loved and cherished all around the world.

“His unwavering love, musical passion, and all-round zest for life will live on in the hearts of everyone he touched,” he posted. “Rest in peace my talented brother, we love and miss you dearly.”

Colleagues and friends immediately followed with condolences and shared their memories.

Former Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruise Director Richard Spacey said, “Really sad to hear about the passing of Matt Baker, he was a force of nature and a very talented Musician, Cruise Director, Magician, and Radio Host, honestly, he could do it all.”

DjFly Gertos worked with Baker at Norwegian Cruise Line. “Rest well and goodbye for now, my fave Cruise Director. Matt Baker, we had a good run,” he wrote.

“I did not [lose] a boss; I lost a friend,” he continued, ending with one of Baker’s catchphrases, “Wiki wiki waaah.”

The sentiment was also shared by numerous cruise passengers who said Baker had been their favorite cruise director.

“We met Matt on our Alaska cruise in 2019. He was the first cruise director that made an impact on any cruises we had ever been on,” said one guest, with hundreds more sharing similar comments.

From Cruise Ships to Radio Waves

Baker, who hailed from Haverfordwest in Wales’ Pembrokeshire, got his start in cruising with Royal Caribbean in 1997 at the age of 27.

During that time, he served as a cruise director for the cruise line for more than seven years. He called the role his proudest accomplishment.

Following a two-year hiatus, he spent over five years as a cruise director at Norwegian Cruise Line until 2011.

In between additional gigs at Princess Cruises and a return to Royal Caribbean, Baker also took roles as director of guest services and entertainment at a St. Vincent & the Grenadines resort, a landlord of a local Welsh pub that featured live music, and co-owner of his own entertainment company.

Matt Baker

Most recently, Baker had been a radio presenter with Pure West Radio in Haverfordwest.

In April 2024, Baker shared news that he had been struggling with undisclosed health issues and shared his final social media post.

“You might of noticed or not that I’ve not been very active on FB as of late. This is due to ill health. (Good for [losing] weight though.)” he joked.

Read Also: What is it Really Like to Be a Cruise Director

“Got some ways to go but getting there,” he continued. “Once I’m back fighting fit, you’ll know but until then, there will be continued silence on this platform.”

Baker once kidded that one thing people might be surprised to know about him is that “I’m actually a lovely guy.” The outpouring of love and condolences indicates that it wasn’t a surprise at all.

Cruise Hive extends its condolences to Baker’s family and all in the cruise and entertainment industry who will miss his antics.