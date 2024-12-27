Back-to-Back Outbreak Strikes Famous Cunard Liner

On the second successive cruise, a severe outbreak of gastrointestinal illness has been reported aboard Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2. This most recent report is from the ship’s Christmas sailing, a roundtrip Caribbean sailing from New York that initially departed on Saturday, December 21.

Less than a week into the 2-week voyage, 223 cruise passengers and 44 crew members have reported symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

This follows an outbreak on the previous sailing when a total of 150 guests and crew members reported similar symptoms. The causative agent for that sailing has not yet been confirmed, nor has a cause been determined for the continuing outbreak on the current cruise.

In total, 8.7% of the 2,565 travelers onboard, along with 3.6% of the ship’s 1,233 crew members, have reported symptoms onboard the ship at this time.

Cruise ships are required to report outbreaks to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if more than 3% of either passengers or crew have reported symptoms to the ship’s medical staff.

It should be noted, however, that all reports do not need to be made at the same time. The totals are cumulative throughout the impacted voyage, and not all guests or crew members may be experiencing illness simultaneously.

In response to the first outbreak, the crew aboard Queen Mary 2 increased various cleaning and disinfection protocols, particularly in public areas and restaurants, in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the illness. Ill passengers and crew members were also isolated as much as possible.

Unfortunately, these types of outbreaks can be highly contagious and easily spread on contaminated surfaces or through contaminated food or water.

The fact that the second outbreak is already impacting a higher number of both guests and crew members despite mitigation measures is especially troubling. Further cleaning and sanitation is sure to be ongoing.

Other steps that may be taken to minimize any contagious spread include limiting any self-service dining options, cancelling some onboard events to minimize crowds, and providing additional information to guests onboard about the importance of proper hand-washing and sanitizer use.

It is possible that some of the reports for the second outbreak as the same passengers who may have reported symptoms during the previous cruise. A number of travelers onboard could be enjoying the full 28-night roundtrip sailing from Southampton, UK – including both the eastbound and westbound transatlantic crossings.

The 149,215-gross-ton Queen Mary 2, actually an ocean liner rather than a cruise ship, can welcome as many as 2,695 guests aboard. Because of the holiday period, she is sailing very close to full capacity at this time.

Outbreaks More Common in Winter

According to the CDC, outbreaks of gastrointestinal illnesses, particularly norovirus, are more common during the winter months from November through April.

This is not only when more people enjoy indoor activities in potentially crowded situations, but when travelers gather for holiday celebrations and can more easily spread contagious illnesses.

While it is not yet confirmed whether or not norovirus is the cause of the symptoms reported aboard Queen Mary 2 in recent days, it is a strong likelihood.

Queen Mary 2 Ocean Liner (Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel)

Of 16 individual disease outbreaks reported to the CDC thus far in 2024, 11 have been confirmed as caused by norovirus. This includes an outbreak on Cunard Line’s Queen Victoria reported in late January and early February that affected more than 100 passengers and crew members.

Other outbreaks have been connected to E. coli as well as salmonella, though those incidents are much more uncommon.

Similarly, of the 14 total outbreaks reported in 2023, 13 of them were attributed to norovirus. No Cunard Line ships reported outbreaks to the CDC in 2023.

While the symptoms of norovirus and similar gastrointestinal illnesses can certainly be unpleasant, especially while on vacation, they typically resolve within 1-3 days without any strong medical intervention. Resting and staying hydrated are the key steps in recovering effectively.