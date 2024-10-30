Australia Posts Huge Economic Boost From Cruise Tourism

New South Wales, a state in southeastern Australia that is home to the vibrant cruise port of Sydney, has plenty to celebrate as it looks back at the $4.4 billion industry in 2023-24.

It was, according to data from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the Australian Cruise Association (ACA), the biggest economic boon from cruise tourism that the region has ever recorded.

In a revenue update issued in October 2024, the economic impact from cruise ships and cruise guests rose substantially compared to the previous year, when the number topped out at $3.6 billion. That, too, was a record, and reflected a 22% spike over pre-pandemic years.

Sydney, along with other New South Wales (NSW) ports in the so-called Sapphire Coast, including Port of Eden, Port Botany, Port Jackson, Port Kembla, and the Port of Newcastle, all benefited from the financial windfall.

“Cruise tourism has been thriving in Australia and the economic benefits are now higher than they have ever been,” said Joel Katz, managing director in Australasia for Cruise Lines International Association.

“Cruise tourism is now worth $8.43 billion a year to the Australian economy – billions of dollars more than previous years – and it supports more than 26,000 jobs in communities around our coasts,” added Katz.

Looking ahead to 2024-25 summer season, NSW expects 1.2 million cruise guests and crew from 312 ships will visit the region. The NSW Port Authority is expecting a “softening” of cruise ship visits, of about 5%, during the summer season, but the 2025-26 season is trending in a more positive way so far.

Sydney, of course, is the big draw, but smaller ports are also expecting to see gains in the coming year.

Twenty-five ship visits, for instance, will bring an estimated 43,000 guests and 20,000 crew members to Eden, providing the local economy with about $12 million in spending. Newcastle expects 12 ships to call and will welcome about 12,500 guests and 6,500 crew members.

The increase in cruise tourism can also be measured by passenger visit days. In 2023-24, Australia had close to 4.3 million passenger visit days, representing a spike of 27% versus the previous year. Guest visits translate into revenue for tour operators, hotels and restaurants, and retail stores, among other local businesses.

Scenic Sydney Harbor Welcomes Most Cruise Ships

The Port of Sydney, with its two cruise terminals, the Overseas Passenger Terminal and White Bay Cruise Terminal, always sees the lion’s share of cruise ships and guests. Virtually every major line and most of the world’s smaller lines will call or seasonally homeport at Sydney.

“This year we will see 23 maiden cruise ship arrivals to NSW ports, bringing hundreds of thousands of passengers eager to explore Sydney and our state,” said Jo Haylen, minister of transport for New South Wales.

Celebrity Cruises Ship Docked in Sydney, Australia (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock)

Read Also: How You Can Relax and De-Stress on a Cruise

Among the noteworthy cruise ships that will be based in Sydney are Carnival Cruise Line’s 3,000-guest Carnival Splendor, which homeports year-round and offers cruises from 3 to 11 days.

Disney Cruise Line’s 2,700-guest Disney Wonder is based in Sydney from October 2024 to February 2025, sailing a series of 3- to 6-day cruises. Some departures are offered from Melbourne and Auckland, New Zealand.

Royal Caribbean will base the 4,180-guest Ovation of the Seas in Sydney from November 2024 to April 2025, featuring 3- to 11-day cruises.

Princess Cruises also has a steady presence in Sydney. The line’s 3,080-guest Crown Princess will offer departures from Sydney between October 2024 and May 2025. Voyages range from 4 to 28 days.

Princess Cruises will also deploy the 3,660-guest Discovery Princess to Sydney starting in December 2025 and continuing to April 2026. Options include short getaway cruises of 3 days to 14-day voyages to ports in New Zealand and Australia.