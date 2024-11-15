Another Royal Caribbean Ship Impacted By Storm in the Atlantic

Just days after a scary list startled passengers aboard Explorer of the Seas and caused minor damage, multiple injuries, and a delay in the ship’s transatlantic crossing, another Royal Caribbean ship has encountered rough weather that required a sudden course correction.

Guests sailing aboard Odyssey of the Seas, also on her transatlantic crossing from Rome to New York, ran into the severe line of storms that required an abrupt shift in the ship’s course.

The ship’s captain made an intercom announcement to advise guests of the storm front and the possibility of a severe list. Passengers were asked to remain seated throughout the maneuver to be as safe as possible.

Various videos and photos shared from guests currently onboard the 167,704-gross-ton, Quantum Ultra class ship show “angry seas” with rough waves and high winds recorded at about 50-55 knots (57-63 miles per hour).

The most dramatic scenes show waves crashing completely over windows on Deck 3; a very unusual amount of roughness for any cruise ship. Other photos show broken bottles and toppled glassware in bars, as well as other general disarray in public spaces, including the ship’s retail areas.

At no time was Odyssey of the Seas‘ safety compromised, and the ship continued sailing through the stormy weather as smoothly as possible.

There have been no reports of injuries, though seasickness is to be expected in such turbulent weather.

Guests onboard made the most of the stormy day and the ship’s activities remained largely unaffected. While any activities for the outer decks – such as poolside contests – were cancelled for safety, additional indoor activities were planned.

Casino gambling, live music, amazing dining (grab a slice at Sorrento’s for me!) and all the other features of the phenomenal ship are available to travelers and offer great opportunities for unique memories of a very unique sailing.

The 14-night, one-way repositioning cruise departed Rome on Sunday, November 3 and made her way to Barcelona, Valencia, Cartagena, and Malaga in Spain as well as Funchal, Portugal before heading out across the open ocean.

The next stop will be Odyssey of the Seas‘ winter homeport when the ship arrives at Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey on Sunday, November 17. The ship will offer 7-night roundtrip Bahamas cruises through April 2025, along with an Eastern Caribbean sailing and two Southern Caribbean itineraries in January, before returning to Rome (Civitavecchia) for the summer season.

Why So Many Storms Impacting Ships?

Cruise travelers who have taken either transatlantic or transpacific sailings readily understand that rougher weather is to be expected in the open ocean, though such severe storms are more the exception than the rule.

Read Also: What to Do Onboard a Cruise Ship in Bad Weather

Nevertheless, late autumn can be especially turbulent in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean – just where Odyssey of the Seas is making her crossing – due to tropical systems that have moved north during the later part of the season.

No cruise line can predict what the weather will be when itineraries are planned years in advance. It is a fair bet, however, that later autumn sailings are more likely to encounter poor weather, just as Caribbean sailings in September are more likely to encounter hurricanes.

Odyssey of the Seas (Photo Credit: AlexKuznetsov / Shutterstock)

All cruise lines closely monitor weather patterns in all their sailing regions, communicating with individual ships and ports as needed for any warnings, adjustments, or cancellations.

Royal Caribbean’s own Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, offers online updates about severe weather systems impacting cruise operations. Onboard individual ships, the cruise director or captain would make announcements as needed, and any notifications of itinerary changes or adjustments are delivered to guests’ staterooms.

At the moment, there are no anticipated changes for Odyssey of the Seas and she should arrive in New Jersey as scheduled, ready to begin her Caribbean season and bring amazing thrills to all 4,198 travelers (double occupancy) that can board the ship at each sailing.