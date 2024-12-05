Another Quiet Price Hike for Carnival Cruisers

Following the quiet price increase for the Cheers! beverage package, Carnival Cruise Line has also quietly increased the price for all three of its WiFi plans. Regardless of whether guests pre-pay for the package before setting sail or purchase internet access onboard, the costs are now higher.

Carnival offers three different WiFi plans – Social, Value, and Premium. Each one has now increased in price, with no notice to booked guests and no opportunity for travelers to lock in savings.

The cost increases can quickly add up, as each package has increased a minimum of 12% over previous pricing.

The Social WiFi Plan, which includes access to social media websites and apps to stay in touch with family members and friends back on land, has increased the most. Previously, the plan was $15.30 per day when purchased before sailing, and $18 per day when purchased onboard.

Now, the costs are $18.70 pre-cruise and $22 when purchased onboard, an increase of a whopping 22%. For a 7-night sailing, travelers will now pay $23.80 to $28 higher for this package, depending on when they make their purchase.

The Value Wi-Fi Plan includes all social sites as well as limited internet browsing with a faster connection speed than the Social option. The previous pricing was $19.55 pre-cruise and $23 when purchased onboard, but has now increased 13% to $22.10 and $26, respectively.

The Premium WiFi Plan has increased the least, but still has a notably higher price. Previously, the cost per day was $21.25 before sailing and $25 onboard, but guests will now pay 12% more – $23.80 when purchased pre-cruise and $28 when purchased onboard.

Carnival’s official website does note that prices “are subject to change without prior notice” but with previous price increases, the cruise line has typically notified booked guests several days early. This has permitted travelers to lock in savings by buying their Wi-Fi plans before an increase goes into effect.

For example, in late 2023, when Carnival increased WiFi prices for cruises in Australia, guests were notified through the Carnival Hub app about the change.

“You should know that we are adjusting Wi-Fi pricing,” the notification read at that time. “Make sure to add your Wi-Fi package early to lock in the current package price for your upcoming cruise.”

No such notice was sent to guests about these latest price increases.

Guests React to Surprise Price Increases

Carnival guests are not happy about the price increases, but the lack of communication from the cruise line appears to be the most frustrating issue.

Many travelers have reached out to John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, with their concerns. While it is true that no business needs to notify customers of pending price increases, loyal travelers and repeat cruisers feel it would have been courteous for the cruise line to do so.

This is especially true when guests book cruises months, even years, before sailing, and may have budgeted very carefully for their add-on packages at that time.

Heald, while promising to ensure that guests’ frustrations are passed along to the cruise line’s executives and customer service team, does note that Carnival has not acted deceptively or done anything that other businesses would not do.

“I think that most restaurants and hotels and Cruise lines do not normally give email or press release warnings if they are going to increase a price of well anything really,” he said. “But I absolutely understand your frustration and I promise to make sure the right people will see it.”

Every traveler has to choose whether or not they want to purchase a beverage package or internet access according to their own preferences, needs, and budget. Forewarning of a price increase could encourage guests who may have been undecided to go ahead and make the purchase at a lower rate.

Without such warning, however, many guests appear to now be foregoing the packages or else reconsidering travel with Carnival Cruise Line altogether. What would your reaction be? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!