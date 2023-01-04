Another Cruise Line Switches to Starlink Internet 

American Cruise Lines announced the installation of new Starlink satellite internet on its fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships today, January 4, 2023.

Starlink, powered by a constellation of low earth orbit satellites operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will provide a stable internet connection for the company’s continuously moving ships, ensuring seamless connectivity and faster upload speeds.

The service was beta tested in 2022 and received positive feedback from guests. The new high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi will be complimentary on all 2023 cruises.

Complimentary Internet Onboard American Cruise Lines

Guests sailing onboard the riverboats and cruise ships operated by American Cruise Lines will enjoy complimentary internet onboard this year. The US-based cruise company announced this week it had installed Starlink internet connectivity onboard all vessels, which will be available to all guests at no extra charge.

Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX that aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to customers worldwide. One of the key markets for Starlink is maritime internet, with the company targeting cruise ships and other vessels that are often out of range of traditional internet connections.

Starlink Internet

Starlink’s satellite constellation is designed to provide reliable coverage in even the most remote and inaccessible areas, making it an ideal solution for cruise companies such as American Cruise Lines guests who need to stay connected while sailing.

The cruise line operates cruises throughout the United States, from Alaska to Florida; from Napa Valley wine country to the historic Hudson River; and from the Mississippi to the stunning Columbia and Snake Rivers.

More Changes Coming to American Cruise Lines

Founded in 1991, American Cruise Lines is a leading provider of river cruising and small-ship coastal cruising in the United States. The company operates a fleet of paddleboats and small cruise ships, each accommodating 100-190 passengers.

In addition to the new satellite internet, American Cruise Lines has made several other improvements to its fleet. In 2022, the company renovated and redecorated its entire paddlewheel fleet and recently updated the interiors of its existing small cruise ships.

American Song Vessel (Photo Credit: Bob Pool / Shutterstock)

In 2023, the company will introduce three more new ships to its fleet, comprising 17 small ships and riverboats. American Cruise Lines’ small ship itineraries offer an all-inclusive experience, with over 400 shore excursions, complimentary entertainment, and wine and beer with both lunch and dinner.

Cruise Lines are Making the Switch to Starlink

More and more cruise lines are beginning to make the switch to Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Hurtigruten, and SeaDream Yacht Club were among the first to make the switch to Starlink Maritime Internet last year.

The system was also tested onboard the Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway. Starlink provides a reliable and high-speed internet connection to cruise ships, which is essential for passengers who rely on the internet for communication and entertainment while on vacation.

In the past, cruise ship internet has been notoriously slow and expensive, so the adoption of Starlink could be a game-changer for the industry while also opening up the market for additional revenue streams such as remote working.