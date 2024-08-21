Another City Seeking to Move Cruise Ships Away From Downtown

Yet another European city is considering a plan to move cruise ship docking facilities away from the popular downtown area and force vessels to dock more distant from the city center.

This time, the port in question is Bordeaux in southwestern France, a top destination for many European and Canary Island itineraries.

The initiative to ban cruise ships from Bordeaux’s center is being led by the city’s mayor, Pierre Hurmic, following complaints from citizens about the ships’ appearance and pollution.

According to The Local, the number of cruise ships permitted to dock in Bordeaux is already limited to roughly 40 per year, but the new ban would remove them from the city center altogether.

Bordeaux is a richly historic city, and docking right in the downtown area is a unique and amazing experience for visitors. Such a prime docking location at Port de La Lune is also very convenient for local tours and exploring the city.

The current cruise port is approximately 60 miles from the Atlantic Ocean up the river Gironde via a large estuary that permits vessels to move right into the city center. Now, however, local officials have proposed that ships instead dock on the right bank of the Garonne, roughly 2 miles downstream from the city center.

While this may not seem like a significant relocation for cruise ships, it can make a tremendous difference for visitors in terms of walking off their ship to explore the port.

Furthermore, changing which bank ships are able to dock at also means needing to cross bridges or use other means to cross the river to enjoy all the sites of the city.

The reasoning behind the change is both aesthetic and environmental. With a history spanning centuries, the center of Bordeaux is filled with distinct architecture and historic sites. In fact, Port de la Lune is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Modern cruise ships, however, dwarf some of the local architecture and clash with the overall historic presence of the city.

“More and more people in Bordeaux are being disturbed by the arrival of cruise ships in the city centre, and it’s becoming increasingly unpleasant,” said Hurmic.

Local residents are split on the proposition, with some favoring the relocation of cruise ships for environmental reasons. Furthermore, it would be easier to construct new, more environmentally-sound facilities in a new location that could better support visiting cruise ships.

Other residents, however, note that the move could be harmful to local businesses. One local study has noted that cruise guests spend an average of €150 (approximately $167 USD) per visit on tours, retail purchases, and most critical for the region, its famous wine.

Oceania Cruise Ship Docked in Bordeaux, France (Photo Credit: Eo naya)

Some business owners are concerned that if the cruise ship dock is moved, travelers may not be as motivated to explore the city and the economic impact will fall.

Ships from a variety of cruise lines currently visit Bordeaux, including Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Oceania Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The destination is also very popular with river cruises, but those voyages are not facing the same limitations or restrictions as ocean cruises.

Other Cities Making Similar Proposals

Bordeaux is only the latest city to be considering such cruise ship bans, size limits, or port relocations. Different destinations in Europe, including Santorini, Greece; Palma, Majorca; and Valencia, Spain have all investigated similar measures.

Similar movements have been noted in top ports of call in Alaska, Maine, and even Key West, Florida, with varying degrees of success.

In some locations, the movement to ban ships is not necessarily an official one, but is being led by environmental protestors and similar activities. This has happened several times recently with ships being blocked in Amsterdam, Netherlands and protests at different ports in Spain.

Other destinations may not be banning vessels directly, but are increasing tourist taxes on cruise passengers, such as in Venice and Barcelona.

