Almost Half of Carnival Fleet Now Offers Non-Smoking Casinos

With several Carnival cruise ships receiving significant updates during recent dry docks – including Carnival Panorama earlier this month – more and more non-smoking casinos are now available across the Fun Ship fleet.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has confirmed exactly which ships offer a non-smoking casinos, which can help travelers plan which ship they next want to sail on, if such venues are significant to their preferences.

The ships that currently have non-smoking casinos are include all three Dream-class vessels: Carnival Dream, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Breeze. Likewise, four of the line’s Vista-class sister ships, Carnival Vista, Carnival Panorama, and two of the “Italian Style” ships, Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze, feature non-smoking casinos.

Finally, all three of Carnival’s largest ships, the Excel-class Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee have non-smoking casinos.

This brings the total of committed non-smoking casinos onboard Carnival ships to 10 with the new addition aboard Carnival Panorama, but there are also other non-smoking casinos in certain regions.

Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa also have “no smoking rules” while the ships are homeported in Australia. When sailing in Alaska for the northern summer season or when deployed to other regions, the ships do not have non-smoking casinos as yet.

The move to add non-smoking casinos onboard has been increasing over the past few years, particularly as smoking rates in the US have declined. According to Statista.com, when Carnival Cruise Line was first founded in 1972, roughly 48 million adults in the US were smokers. In 2021, the most recent year for which data is available, that number had declined to 28 million.

Further adjustments may be coming to Carnival Cruise Line’s casinos if guest feedback is factored into future operational decisions.

Many travelers would prefer that the smaller casino rooms, sections, and annexes – which are currently designated as the non-smoking areas – be swapped into the smoking areas, with the larger main casinos used as non-smoking facilities.

Opinions can be sharp on either side, however, and every traveler is different. Some Carnival guests cite medical concerns, such as asthma or COPD, as reasoning for better separation between smoking and non-smoking venues.

Others note that the smell of smoke can permeate all nearby areas and waft into hallways and corridors, even if they are designated as non-smoking.

It should be noted that even inside the smoking casinos, Carnival Cruise Line does use sophisticated air filtration to help clean the air and control odors.

All travelers should be aware that during embarkation day when most ships’ casinos are serving as muster stations for guests to check in as part of their safety drill, all casinos are fully non-smoking spaces. Once the muster drill is complete, smoking will be allowed.

Where Is Smoking Permitted Onboard?

All Carnival ships do offer designated smoking areas. These are located on various outer decks and are clearly marked. Smoking in other areas, such as around the main pools, in restaurants, or in the adults-only Serenity area, is strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, the cruise line has strongly debunked an internet “hack” that an extra tip to one’s cabin attendant would encourage them to “look the other way” for smoking on a cabin balcony, which is simply not true. Any guest found to be smoking on the balcony would be subject to severe fines as per the cruise ticket contract.

All Carnival guests should note, however, that no smoking is permitted anywhere onboard during ship refueling operations, whether on embarkation day or if a ship is in a port of call. Once refueling is complete, an announcement would be made and smoking areas would reopen.

If guests are unable to locate a smoking area, a quick visit to Guest Services and a polite question would offer great help, as crew members would be happy to direct passengers to the nearest smoking area onboard.