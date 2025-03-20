Alarms Raised on Cruise Ships as Nuclear Submarine Docks Nearby

Tensions surfaced in Gibraltar when several passenger-filled cruise ships sailed in the same waters as a nuclear submarine as it was surfacing near the gateway to the Mediterranean’s port.

As Saga Cruises’ 1,000-guest Spirit of Adventure was heading to the port during a 22-night voyage, and Celebrity Cruises’ 2,910-passenger Celebrity Apex sailed nearby on its route to Palma de Mallorca, Spain, during a 13-night adventure, environmentalists issued a warning.

“Verdemar-Ecologists in Action warns the cruise ships Celebrity Apex bound for Palma de Mallorca and the Spirit of Adventure, bound for Southampton, United Kingdom, that they run the risk of being next to a nuclear submarine,” the organization issued in a statement.

Passengers were unaware that the UK’s Royal Navy had docked its nuclear-powered submarine, HMS Astute, in Gibraltar’s military port on March 15, 2025, where Spirit of Adventure called three days later.

The Royal Navy’s lead operational submarine is known for being one of the most advanced nuclear submarines in the world.

It also, like any nuclear submarine, emits low levels of radiation, which prompted the environmental group to shoot off a warning.

The organization feels military vessels should not be docked in tourist ports, especially one as busy as Gibraltar, which receives nearly 300 cruise ships annually.

“Gibraltar must decide whether it wants a military port or a tourist port,” Verdemar-Ecologists in Action stated.

“The UK nuclear-powered submarine HMS Astute docking in Gibraltar’s military port on March 15, 2025, puts the Rock’s tourism sector at risk.”

And it’s not the first time. The submarine last visited the port on February 6, 2025, sparking protests with the group calling the submarine a “floating bomb.”

Nearly a decade ago, another Royal Navy submarine, the HMS Ambush, actually collided with a merchant ship just 3 miles off of Gibraltar and needed to dock for external repairs.

Neither the Royal Navy nor the nearby cruise ships had any comment regarding this week’s visit.

Spirit of Adventure guests visiting Gibraltar enjoyed a carefree 9-hour call before reboarding the vessel for its scheduled March 22, 2025, return to Portsmouth.

Those aboard Celebrity Apex spent March 20 in Palma de Mallorca, nearly 475 nautical miles from the Rock, as Gibraltar is often called.

Sharing the Water

International waters – roughly 12 nautical miles from a coastline – do not belong to a single country and are open for use by all maritime craft.

Like cruise ships, submarines follow the laws of international waters and are required to surface when they enter the territorial waters of a country. They often notify authorities of their presence, especially in busy areas.

As with any ship, the submarines do visit military ports to stock up on supplies, make repairs, and undergo routine maintenance. As Gibraltar is a UK territory, the Royal Navy offers a military port for its ships, including submarines.

Port of Gibraltar (Photo Credit: Guido Vermeulen-Perdaen)

The Rock is not the only port where submarines make a regular appearance. In the US, for example, Pearl Harbor is a frequent stop for military submarines.

Here, cruise ship passengers in Honolulu seek out the submarines for photo ops and share them on social media without worry about low radiation emissions that could be contaminating the area.

Other popular cruise ports near military operations include San Diego, California; Sydney, Australia; Portsmouth, England; and Kiel, Germany.

Environmental groups around the world have raised concerns but military officials say the vessels are equipped to shield the nuclear reactors, preventing it from escaping into the environment.

Studies around naval bases and shipyards where nuclear submarines are docked or undergo maintenance show that radiation levels are very minimal and are within safety zones.