After Fog Forces 10-Hour Delay, Carnival Ship Having Late Night Departure

Following a lengthy delay that stretched into the early afternoon due to heavy fog, Carnival Paradise was finally able to enter Tampa Bay just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19.

The ship had originally been scheduled to return to Port Tampa Bay at approximately 8 a.m., but was unable to enter the bay when heavy fog made visibility all but impossible.

This complicates navigation up the bay, and the US Coast Guard closed the channel until the fog cleared and marine traffic could safely resume.

Instead, Carnival Paradise spent the morning and early afternoon just outside Tampa Bay, first circling in a holding pattern and later just waiting for the fog to clear.

In the meantime, Carnival Cruise Line communicated to incoming guests about the delay, but was unable to offer a firm time for embarkation for the next sailing, a 4-night Western Caribbean sailing with a visit to Cozumel, Mexico.

Just after 2 p.m., the ship was able to begin her journey back toward the cruise terminal, which takes 3-4 hours, depending on the ship’s exact position and other local traffic. By 6 p.m., Carnival Paradise was able to dock as planned – 10 hours later than originally planned.

As the ship got underway, incoming guests were notified about their revised embarkation time and offered guidance about arriving at the cruise terminal, albeit much later than they may have liked.

“We know you are eager to get on board for the start of your weekend getaway. The day has been long, and we truly appreciate the patience and understanding you are showing during this weather-related delay,” the email notification read.

“The ship will be arriving early evening and we must allow debarking guests to leave the cruise terminal and parking facility before we can accommodate your arrival. We kindly ask for your cooperation with the revised schedule.”

The original cruise terminal arrival appointments that guests selected had ranged from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to the extensive delay, however, all appointments are now shifted significantly, with the first appointments not starting until 8 p.m.

All passengers must be checked in at the cruise terminal no later than 11 p.m. in preparation for departure. It is expected that the ship will depart shortly after embarkation is finished.

While this is a much later departure than expected, the first day of the sailing is a day at sea. It is common for cruise ships to sail more slowly during sea days to offer lower winds for outdoor deck activities. This makes it easy for the vessel to adjust her speed to compensate for the delay as she heads for Mexico.

“We expect to keep our visit to Cozumel as scheduled,” the email confirmed.

Carnival Paradise should be in Cozumel from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 21.

Onboard this evening, dinner will be offered as open seating – no assigned tables or times – in the main dining rooms as well as the Lido Marketplace buffet so all guests can enjoy a delicious meal. Announcements will be made when staterooms are ready for guests.

Compensation Offered for Lengthy Delay

Because of the loss of nearly the entire first day of the 4-night voyage, Carnival Cruise Line is offering all incoming guests a $25 on board credit that will be posted to individual Sail and Sign accounts. This covers the Thursday lunch that guests would otherwise have been able to enjoy onboard if embarkation had happened as scheduled.

Furthermore, a one-day, pro-rated refund of all pre-cruise packages will also be processed. This includes any pre-paid gratuities, drink packages, and Wi-Fi packages.

Carnival Paradise Sailing in Fog (Photo Credit: SeregaSibTrave)

It should be noted that weather-related delays are outside the cruise line’s control and the company is not obligated to provide any credits for such difficulties. Most cruise lines, however, do offer some compensation to ease travelers’ frustration.

Fog-related delays are common in Tampa during the winter months, when air and water temperatures as well as high humidity quickly foster conditions for very thick fog. Fog can also be a challenge for the Port of Jacksonville, which also has a lengthy stretch of river ships that must carefully navigate to reach the cruise terminal.

Unfortunately, such delays are impossible to predict, particularly since cruisers often book their oceangoing getaways months if not years in advance.

To be prepared, travelers should always plan for any onward travel, such as flights, later in the day or even the next day if possible, or consider travel insurance that may help reimburse for delay-related expenses.