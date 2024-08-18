Ambassador Cruise Line Redirects Ship Due to Protesters in Amsterdam

Ambassador Cruise Line has made the decision to reroute its ship, Ambition, to the port of IJmuiden for its August 18, 2024, call in response to anticipated protests by the environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

The affected ship, which departed from Edinburgh, Scotland, on a 6-night voyage on August 15, is carrying up to 1,200 passengers as it sails to Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, before concluding in Newcastle, England, on August 21.

The protests, planned to take place in Amsterdam, come just a week after similar protests affected cruises operated by Royal Caribbean International and Regent Seven Seas Cruises in the area.

“We have been informed by our local port agents in Amsterdam that Extinction Rebellion are planning to do the same again this week and prevent Ambition from entering the locks for her passage to the Amsterdam cruise terminal,” Ambassador Cruise Line stated on its social media.

“As a precaution, we have decided with the Captain to amend our call and berth at IJmuiden. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding,” it continued.

The decision to dock at IJmuiden, which is approximately an hour’s drive from Amsterdam, was taken as a precaution to avoid potential disruptions. Ambassador Cruise Line has assured passengers that complimentary transfer services will be provided for those wishing to visit Amsterdam.

Additionally, all destination experiences booked by passengers will continue as planned, although they will be extended to accommodate the extra travel time required to reach Amsterdam.

Environmental Protests and Sustainability Efforts

The decision by Ambassador Cruise Line to reroute the 48,123-gross-ton Ambition is the latest in a series of disruptions caused by environmental protests in Amsterdam.

Extinction Rebellion, an activist group known for its direct-action tactics, has targeted cruise ships in the city, arguing that the cruise industry contributes significantly to environmental degradation.

On August 11, 2024, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 48,075-gross-ton Seven Seas Mariner was delayed for over four hours when Extinction Rebellion blocked its entry into the port of IJmuiden.

The ship, carrying 700 passengers and 445 crew members, was targeted by the group due to its environmental impact, as rated a C+ by environmental advocacy group, Friends of the Earth.

Extinction Rebellion protestors block the Seven Seas Mariner in IJmuiden, Netherlands. (Photo by: Extinction Rebellion)

Just a day earlier, on August 10, 2024, Royal Caribbean International’s 90,090-gross-ton Jewel of the Seas faced similar disruption when Extinction Rebellion protestors blocked the ship from entering Amsterdam. Like Ambition, Jewel of the Seas was forced to divert to IJmuiden.

Despite Extinction Rebellion’s protests, the British-operated Ambassador Cruise Line is actively pursuing sustainability through several initiatives. For example, the cruise line has committed to using only low-sulfur fuel, reducing sulfur oxide emissions by 80 percent.

It also has equipped its ships with Tier III engines, which reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 75 percent compared to older models. Ambassador also focuses on waste management, with a goal of achieving zero waste to landfill by 2025, and has reduced single-plastics by 95 percent.

Ambassador Cruise Line also operates the 70,285-gross-ton Ambience, which carries 1,400 passengers. It is slated to call in Amsterdam on August 26. Ambition does not have any further calls to Amsterdam scheduled until December 13, 2023.