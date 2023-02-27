World’s First and Only Three-Year Cruise to Visit 375 Ports

Miray Cruises has announced it will open for bookings for a three-year world cruise on March 1, 2023. The cruise will sail onboard the 1992-built MV Gemini and visit 135 countries on seven continents from November 2023 through the end of 2026.

The fantastic part of the three-year cruise is that the cost for guests can be as little as $2,500 per stateroom per month. This provides an excellent opportunity for those looking to travel while working while having all their daily needs taken care of.

Three Years At Sea

It won’t be something everyone will enjoy, but many will still see the benefits of embarking on a three-year journey that will span 130,000 miles, visit 375 ports of call in 135 different countries, and sail to all seven continents.

Miray Cruises announced it would be opening up bookings for the first-ever three-year world cruise. In essence, the cruise is a variation of the ever-more popular concept of living onboard a ship.

Image Credit: Miray Cruises

Several companies announced new residency ships in the last year, where guests live onboard instead of ashore. The cruise will sail on November 1, 2023, and return in 2026.

MV Gemini‘s journey around the world will begin in November of this year. Most ports of call on the trip will include several days in port, giving guests a chance to fully explore each destination, which includes 13 of the modern and ancient Wonders of the World

The cruise ship will have been fully modernized by the time she sets sail. Currently, she is in use to housing earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. The cruise line is aimed towards working professionals that want to spend time at sea while being able to carry out their work remotely.

Aiming for Remote Workers

For just $85 per day for a stateroom onboard the MV Gemini, guests will be able to enjoy world-class dining, onboard entertainment, and recreational activities with modern workspace facilities such as a first-of-its-kind business center with meeting rooms, 14 offices, a relaxing lounge, and business library.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise product that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers,” says Mikael Petterson, Managing Director of Life at Sea Cruises.

Image Credit: Miray Cruises

The ship will also include a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits, learning and enrichment classes, and the opportunity to make a positive impact through volunteer and philanthropic initiatives.

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home,” says Irina Strembitsky, Director of Sales & Marketing of Life at Sea Cruises. “It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard.”

Prices for the cruise start at $29,999 per year, and the entire voyage is all-inclusive. Cabins range from 130 sq ft for Virtual Inside and Oceanview staterooms to 260 sq ft Balcony Suites.

MV Gemini first sets sail in 1992 as the Crown Jewel for Crown Cruise Line. Since then, the cruise ship has sailed for a long list of owners, including Cunard, Star Cruises, and Celestyal Cruises.

Miray Cruises, a Turkish cruise operator and hotel services provider for the cruise industry, acquired the vessel in 2019. The ship is just 19,093 gross tons and has space for 1,074 guests.