Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship Visits Nassau for the First Time

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady has visited Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas, for the first time, having enjoyed a full day’s port visit at the amazingly popular destination.

The inaugural visit was marked with a traditional plaque exchange to commemorate the occasion, and what will hopefully be the first of many visits for the ship during her upcoming years of service.

Valiant Lady Visits Nassau

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady, the second of the cruise line’s distinctive “ladyships,” visited Nassau, Bahamas for the first time on Monday, January 8, 2024. Any inaugural visit is a reason to celebrate, as not only does such an occasion bring guests to enjoy the port, but also helps build a relationship between the cruise line and the port of call.

“The arrival of a new cruise ship is always a cause for celebration here. Having recently toured the stunning Scarlet Lady, I am particularly excited to welcome Valiant Lady to our shores,” said Marques Williams, operations manager for Nassau Cruise Port. “We welcome the Valiant Lady and hope to see more Virgin Voyages ships here soon.”

Williams presented the ship’s master, Captain Justin Lawes, a plaque to mark the occasion of Valiant Lady‘s first visit. Such plaques or similar items such as photographs or small sculptures are often displayed on cruise ships and can be a fun gallery for guests to browse to learn where their ship has sailed.

It should be noted that while Valiant Lady has not visited Nassau previously, the ship is no stranger to the Bahamas. She has called on Bimini – 130 miles (210 kilometers) west-northwest of Nassau – a number of times.

Valiant Lady Cruise Ship

Valiant Lady is sailing a 6-night voyage that departed Miami, Florida on Sunday, January 7, and includes visits to Grand Turk and Puerto Plata before the ship will arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, January 13. At that time, the ship will remain homeported from San Juan through March, offering a series of 10 7-night itineraries featuring southern, southeastern, and Lesser Antilles destinations.

On March 23, 2024, Valiant Lady will leave San Juan for a one-way trip back to Miami, which will include another visit to Nassau. From Miami, the ship will offer a diverse range of 4- and 5-night sailings at least through October 2024.

Virgin Voyages in the Bahamas

Scarlet Lady, the first vessel in the Virgin Voyages’ fleet, made her inaugural call to Nassau in October 2021. The cruise line’s third ship, Resilient Lady, has not yet visited Nassau and is currently sailing from various Australian homeports. Resilient Lady is not scheduled to sail in the Caribbean at least until after October; her itineraries for the end of the year have not yet been announced.

Virgin Voyages, as an adults-only cruise line, tends to favor more exotic ports of call that may not be as frequently visited by big family-oriented cruise ships. In the Bahamas, this means ships typically call on Bimini for beach escapes and resort experiences, as well as a range of other shore tour options.

Bimini, Bahamas (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators)

The ship’s visit to Nassau is just part of the cruise port’s phenomenal growth, with more than 4.4 million passengers visiting Nassau in 2023. Now, Valiant Lady will be part of what is already expected to be an even higher total for 2024.

“The variety of ships that grace our harbor, each offering its own unique charm and experiences, is a constant source of inspiration for us. It fuels our commitment to making Nassau Cruise Port a welcoming and inclusive destination for passengers, crew, and residents,” said Williams.

Though she isn’t quite two years old, having just set sail in early 2022, Valiant Lady has already been welcomed in many ports around the UK and the Mediterranean, where Virgin Voyages tours vessels in their inaugural seasons. She made her North American debut in October 2022 and has successfully welcomed tens of thousands of eager guests from all over the world.

Like all three ladyships in the Virgin Voyages fleet, the 110,000-gross-ton Valiant Lady can welcome 2,770 passengers aboard at each sailing, with just over 1,100 international crew members onboard to ensure everyone has a spectacular cruise.