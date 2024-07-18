Variety Cruises Launches First-Ever Uncharted Cruise

Variety Cruises, a family-run small-ship cruise line, has announced its first-ever Unchartered Cruise, taking adventurous travelers on a mystery journey through Greece.

The Uncharted Cruise promises immersive experiences, delving into local history and culture at mystery destinations revealed 24 hours before arrival.

The 8-day limited-edition cruise departs from Athens, Greece, on August 23, 2024, visiting Greek islands and offering interactive workshops, shore excursions, and swimming stops.

Variety Voyager (Photo Credit: Variety Voyages)

“Our maritime legacy dates back to 1949, and on this cruise, we’re bringing that rich heritage to life in the style of shipping legends like Aristotle Onassis,” said Filippos Venetopoulos, third-generation CEO of Variety Cruises.

He continued, “Not knowing the exact stops ahead of time allows for a true exploration of the season, the weather, and the winds, enabling us to follow the best course Greece has to offer.”

The cruise takes place on Variety Voyager, a mega yacht accommodating just 72 passengers. The four-deck yacht weighs 1,593 gross tons and features 36 staterooms.

The cruise includes cabin accommodations, daily breakfast, one meal, a welcome cocktail, a Greek Night evening, a BBQ, a Captain’s Dinner, fishing and snorkeling equipment use, and shore excursions with meals at local restaurants.

All proceeds from the cruise will go to Variety Cares, the cruise line’s nonprofit foundation that supports clean oceans, gender equality, and education initiatives.

Mystery Voyages Grow in Popularity

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Variety Cruises operates eight small ships and offers 7-night cruises in Greece, the Seychelles, Italy and Adriatic Sea, Malta, Tahiti, Cape Verde, and West Africa.

The Uncharted Cruise, which sails with Venetopoulos onboard, is set to offer a unique and immersive travel experience. Guests can enjoy Variety Voyager’s 360-degree Sun Deck, premium bar and lounge, and a spa and fitness suite with gym equipment.

Its main dining room, located on the upper deck, is an indoor and outdoor space that seats 50 passengers for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Variety Voyager (Photo Credit: Variety Voyages)

When not taking passengers on an Uncharted adventure, the cruise line also operates new Ionian Islands voyages aboard its 21-cabin Harmony G. With limited sailings accommodating just 44 guests through August 2024 and itineraries available June through August 2025, the roundtrip journey from Athens explores Corinth Canal, Kefalonia, Paxos, Ithaca, Corfu, Agistri, and Aegina.

Read Also: Discussions Begin on Daily Cruise Cap and Future at Greek Destination

Mystery cruises, while not available on every cruise line, are growing in popularity. The U.K.’s Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, also a family-operated company, has been operating surprise itinerary cruises for years.

Its next mystery cruise, taking place on the 1,404-passenger Borealis, is an 11-night voyage between Southampton and Portsmouth, England, in November 2024. The cruise line is keeping every destination a secret so guests don’t know where they are going until they arrive.

Another mystery voyage is slated for December 2025 aboard the 1,338-passenger Bolette. The 7-night adventure provides a roundtrip cruise from Liverpool, England.

Windstar Cruises is getting in on the fun, as well, turning its 2025 President’s Cruise into a mystery. Inspired by a recent cruise that had to quickly reposition due to a typhoon – to the thrill of the guests – the 8-day voyage will be a first for the cruise line.

The roundtrip journey from Athens will only reveal its destinations 24 hours before arrival. It takes place on the 312-passenger Star Legend.