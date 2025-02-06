Unexpected Port Cancellation for Disney Fantasy

Cruising can be a wonderful way to visit multiple countries and experience different cultures in a single trip. Guests aboard Disney Fantasy, however, will not be visiting all the countries they’d hoped to see on an upcoming sailing in northern Europe.

The 7-night sailing is departing Southampton, UK on September 1, 2025, but booked guests have now received notification of the unexpected itinerary change.

“Unfortunately, the port in Gothenburg, Sweden, has cancelled the berth that was previously confirmed for the Disney Fantasy,” the email notification explained. “Due to this unexpected cancellation by the port, your sailing will now visit Copenhagen, Denmark.”

Fortunately, while the port swap is a change in countries, there is no further impact on the remainder of the ship’s itinerary. The planned visits to Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, and Kristiansand are all unaffected and will go ahead as scheduled.

Similarly, the ship’s departure and arrival times in Southampton are not changed, which will be a relief to travelers.

No explanation has been offered for why the previously confirmed berth for Gothenburg has been cancelled, but it could be due to port operations, pier construction, nearby dredging, or other factors. Because cruise lines often confirm itineraries several years in advance, such changes are always possible as port needs fluctuate.

Because the sailing date is more than six months away, guests also have the option to change or cancel their sailing with minimal penalties if they prefer.

Several of Disney Fantasy‘s 2025 European itineraries have already been adjusted with port visits removed, but those impacted voyages are Mediterranean routes. The changes are intended to protect marine wildlife by requiring slower sailing speeds.

Exploring Europe With Disney Cruise Line

The 129,750-gross-ton, Dream class Disney Fantasy can welcome 2,500 guests at double occupancy or up to 4,000 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are more than 1,400 international crew members who work hard to fulfill every guest’s cruise vacation fantasies.

Currently homeported from Port Canaveral, Disney Fantasy will move to Europe with an eastward transatlantic cruise departing Florida on May 4, 2025. After a final visit to Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, the ship will head for the Azores, Lisbon, and Cadiz before arriving in Barcelona, Spain on May 17.

Disney Fantasy (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Disney Fantasy will offer Mediterranean sailings from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome) through July, at which time she will move to Southampton. From the UK, the ship will offer a diverse mix of itineraries to Spain, France, Norway, the British Isles, and northern Europe through the end of September.

Depending on the departure point and sailing date, Disney Fantasy will be visiting such iconic destinations as Naples, Italy; Marseille, France; Athens, Greece; Cobh (Cork), Ireland; and more.

After finishing her European season at the end of September, Disney Fantasy will move into dry dock for refurbishment and updating. Afterward, the refreshed ship will return to Port Canaveral to begin the holiday season of “Very Merrytime” cruises that are so popular with Disney cruise fans.

While Disney Fantasy is the only Disney Cruise Line ship visiting Europe in 2025, Disney Dream will be offering European itineraries in 2026, from the Greek Isles to the Norwegian fjords.