Royal Caribbean Expands Short Cruise Offerings

Cruise lovers looking for a quick getaway will have more options than ever, with eight Royal Caribbean ships offering shorter itineraries in 2024 and 2025, with a variety of homeports, destinations, and departure days to choose from.

This gives travelers a broad range of experiences to enjoy and different ships to explore, with amplified venues and all the amazing adventure Royal Caribbean is known for.

More Short Cruises to Enjoy

More than ever, travelers want quick getaways to refresh and rejuvenate their spirits, and Royal Caribbean International is stepping up and setting sail with short Caribbean itineraries featuring both weekend and mid-week departures for schedule flexibility.

The just-announced lineup of 2024 and 2025 short sailings includes 3, 4, and 5-night cruises on eight different ships, from homeports in Florida, Texas, and California.

Photo Credit: BA Arts / Shutterstock

Among the highlights of the new short sailings is Allure of the Seas, the first Oasis-class ship to sail shorter itineraries year-round. The ship is homeporting first from Port Canaveral and later repositioning to Miami with 3- and 4-night sailings to The Bahamas, including visits to CocoCay, where guests can choose from beachside relaxation, adrenaline-pumping thrills in the Thrill Waterpark and much more.

Depending on the sailing, homeport, and cruise date, guests can enjoy many different ports of call on these short cruises, including Mexican destinations such as Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Ensenada. Top Caribbean ports include Belize, Nassau, and the Dominican Republic.

Year-Round Short Cruises

No matter what time of year guests want to set sail, short cruises are available to meet their travel preferences. Four vessels are offering shorter sailings from four different homeports.

Allure of the Seas is sailing from Port Canaveral and Miami, with 3- and 4-night cruises to The Bahamas as well as all the amazing adventures one of the world’s largest cruise ships has to offer.

The Freedom-class Independence of the Seas will set sail from Miami, with 5-night Western Caribbean itineraries and 4-night Eastern Caribbean sailings. The western itineraries will visit CocoCay while the eastern cruises go to Labadee – both private island destinations that offer exclusive experiences for Royal Caribbean guests.

Photo Copyright: Melissa Mayntz

Mariner of the Seas will be setting sail from Galveston for the first time, utilizing the new cruise terminal to offer 4- and 5-night escapes to Mexico.

The Voyager-class vessel has a wide range of onboard amenities and excitement for guests to enjoy, including The Perfect Storm three-story waterslides, glow-in-the-dark laser tag, and the cruise line’s first Polynesian-inspired tiki bar, The Bamboo Room.

Another Voyager-class vessel, Navigator of the Seas will be setting sail from Los Angeles for relaxing getaways on the West Coast, with 3-, 4-, and 7-night sailings.

Depending on the sailing date, the ship will visit Catalina Island, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, and Mazatlan. Onboard, guests will enjoy plenty of amazing features, including the longest aqua coaster at sea and the three-level poolside bar, The Lime & Coconut.

Seasonal Short Cruises

Whether winter or summer, various ships will be offering even more short sailings from additional homeports throughout the year.

The oldest and most intimate ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet, the Vision-class Grandeur of the Seas will continue sailing from Tampa, Florida with 4- and 5-night sailings to The Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico, and will later reposition to Fort Lauderdale with 5-night sailings to Labadee and Puerto Plata.

Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock

Another Vision-class vessel, Enchantment of the Seas will also sail from Tampa, with 4- and 5-night cruises through the winter season, just when travelers most need a tropical getaway to colorful and vibrant destinations like Cozumel and Costa Maya. In the summer, the ship will also offer 7-night sailings for those who desire a slightly longer break from the daily routine.

Namesake of the popular Voyager class, Voyager of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral with amped-up experiences onboard as well as exciting 4- and 5-night winter itineraries.

Depending on the sailing date, both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean sailings are available, with varied ports of call for new adventures.

The Freedom-class Liberty of the Seas will also sail shorter winter cruises in 2024 and 2025, homeporting from Fort Lauderdale with 3- and 4-night sailings to The Bahamas. Every cruise will include Perfect Day at CocoCay, giving guests exclusive access to the most highly rated private island in the Caribbean.

No matter where guests sail from or where they want to sail from, Royal Caribbean has them covered with fantastic sailings on fantastic ships, short cruises that are sure to offer all the excitement, refreshment, and relaxation any cruise traveler could wish for.