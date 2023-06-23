Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruise in Favor of Charter

Royal Caribbean has informed guests of the cancellation of a September 2024 cruise onboard Explorer of the Seas. The cruise line will instead be hosting a charter onboard the ship during that time.

Royal Caribbean International is offering guests a range of alternative cruises in return, including the option to opt for a full refund in case guests cannot find a suitable alternative.

Itinerary Cancelled for Explorer of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has sent a letter to guests booked onboard the September 28, 2024, cruise onboard Explorer of the Seas that the voyage has been cancelled—the cruise line states in the letter that it has chartered the vessel out.

The original cruise was set to sail from Ravenna, Italy, embarking across the Bay of Kotor and sailing to Kotor in Montenegro, Piraeus and Santorini in Greece, and Split, Croatia, before returning to Ravenna.

Explorer of the Seas Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Merrillie Redden / Shutterstock)

The 138,194 gross tons Explorer of the Seas has space for 3114 guests at double occupancy and 3,840 guests at maximum capacity. The vessel will reposition to Europe in April 2024 and spend the summer sailing the Mediterranean from Ravenna.

Alternatives Offered

Guests who had planned their vacations around the cancelled cruise received a letter from the cruise line expressing its regret for the cancellation and acknowledging the inconvenience caused.

“We’re reaching out to let you know that, regrettably, we have to cancel your September 28, 2024, Explorer of the Seas sailing, as it has been chartered. The time and effort you took to plan your cruise is important to us, and we apologize for the inconvenience,” said Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean offers several alternative options for the guests, including re-booking on 7-night itineraries in 2024 departing from Ravenna, Italy, onboard Explorer of the Seas.

Photo Credit: Merrillie Redden / Shutterstock

These itineraries include a Greece and Croatia cruise on August 31, with stops in Dubrovnik, Croatia; Santorini and Piraeus, Greece; and Zadar, Croatia.

Another option is a Greek Isles Cruise, departing either September 7 or October 5. This cruise will visit Santorini, Mykonos, Piraeus, and Olympia, Greece. On September 14, a Greece & Croatia Cruise will sail to Dubrovnik, Croatia; Piraeus and Mykonos, Greece; and Split, Croatia.

Finally, guests can choose a Greece & Adriatic Cruise on October 12, with stops at Kotor, Montenegro; Piraeus and Santorini, Greece; and Split, Croatia. Or, on October 19, another Greek Isles Cruise visiting Santorini, Mykonos, Piraeus, Greece; and Split, Croatia.

Refund Options

Royal Caribbean has assured guests that they will either protect the original stateroom category price at the original cruise fare rate or adjust it to the current cruise fare rate, whichever is less. This includes taxes, fees, gratuities, and other fare items.

Any non-refundable, pre-purchased transportation change fees incurred by the guests, such as flights, train tickets, or rental car changes, will also be reimbursed up to $200 per guest for domestic changes and up to $500 per guest for international changes.

Guests are also free to rebook any other Royal Caribbean International sailing. However, they may be responsible for any difference in pricing. A full refund will be available if guests can’t find a suitable alternative and choose to cancel altogether.