Princess Cruises to Sail Exclusive Theme Cruise

Discovery Channel and YouTube star Adam Savage will be the special guest aboard an upcoming Princess Cruises’ sailing onboard Discovery Princess. Cruisers can interact with the TV celebrity as he leads a guided tour of the popular Royal-class ship.

Cruise Guests Can Meet, Interact With Adam Savage

Princess Cruises will host Adam Savage, the special effects designer and former co-host of the Emmy-nominated Discovery TV series “MythBusters,” on a 4-night West Coast Getaway cruise departing November 25, 2023.

During the cruise, operating roundtrip from Los Angeles with port calls at San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico, guests can meet Savage, attend social events and activities, and participate in his guided, behind-the-scenes tour of Discovery Princess.

Savage has a connection to Discovery Princess; he was one of the ship’s four godparents when she entered service in April 2022. The godparents all are Discovery Channel stars, and besides Savage included Randy Fenoli, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, and Page Turner.

Adam Savage

Additionally, Princess Cruises’ Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak served as the vessel’s ceremonial godmother.

Discovery Princess, which accommodates 3,660 guests and is the sixth and final Royal-class ship to be built by Princess Cruises, continues to garner enthusiasm from Savage. But the celebrity also is turning his attention to the line’s new Sun Princess, due to launch in early 2024, and is creating a video series focused on the new vessel.

“When I was asked what part of the ship I wanted to see during the christening of Discovery Princess in 2022, I chose the engine room and spent five hours learning about how the many complex systems onboard are able to efficiently — and almost invisibly — service thousands of customers’ needs. The scale of it is staggering,“ said Savage.

“The engineering of these ships, including Sun Princess, is riveting to me. Fresh off an Alaska cruise on Discovery Princess myself, I can’t wait to meet fellow passengers and share all the exciting below-deck technology I’ve learned about in science and engineering in general and cruise ships in particular,” he added.

Discovery Princess in Los Angeles (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Read Also: Princess Cruises Unveils Senior Officers for New Cruise Ship

Cruisers aboard the Discovery Princess’s West Coast Getaway sailing with Savage can meet the celebrity at the Sailaway Party, participate in a question-and-answer session with him in the Princess Theater, have their photo taken with him, sign up for the guided ship tour he will lead, and attend one of several specialty dinners that Savage will host. (Fees apply for the ship tour and dinners.)

Discovery Princess is currently sailing a series of Alaska cruises from Seattle, with two remaining Alaska sailings scheduled in September. The ship also is operating other West Coast itineraries this fall, such as a 6-day Pacific Wine Country sailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Los Angeles on October 1, and a 7-day Mexican Riviera cruise roundtrip from Los Angeles on October 14.

Savage Reveals First Sun Princess Video

The first completed YouTube video in Savage’s Sun Princess series reveals some sneak peeks at the ship’s Dome and Sphere features, and chronicles the ship’s construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. Sun Princess is the cruise line’s first Sphere-class ship, and will have capacity for 4,000 guests.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

In February 2023, Princess Cruises revealed some of the enhanced public spaces and design details cruisers will find aboard the new ship, including a three-story dining venue and a casino that will be the largest in the Princess fleet.

The 175,500-gross-ton Sun Princess will sail her 10-day Inaugural Grand Mediterranean cruise on February 8, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome. The ship will operate a full season in the Mediterranean, offering 7- to 23-night itineraries from multiple departure ports, including Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Southampton. The ship is slated to reposition to Fort Lauderdale in November 2024.