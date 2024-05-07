Princess Cruises Plans to Homeport From Puerto Rico in 2025

Princess Cruises is headed back to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the winter 2025-26 season, when it will deploy Grand Princess for a series of Southern Caribbean voyages. With an intense focus on port calls, the ship’s 7-day itineraries will feature just one day at sea and visits to five exotic destinations.

The homeporting of Grand Princess, a Grand-class ship with a capacity for 3,100 guests, represents the first time in more than a decade that Princess Cruises will have a seasonal presence at the San Juan Cruise Port.

Two alternating weeklong sailings from October 12, 2025 to March 29, 2026 will have only one repeat port call, Barbados, meaning that the voyages will likely appeal to cruisers looking for a 14-day vacation at sea, as back-to-back bookings will provide an exciting variety of port visits.

Photo Credit: Vintagepix / Shutterstock

One itinerary calls at Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Kitts; Dominica; Grenada; and Barbados, and the second calls at St. Thomas; St. Maarten; Antigua; St. Vincent; and Barbados. The cruises will open for sale on May 16, 2024.

“Our return to San Juan after more than a decade not only reconnects our guests with a port rich in history and charm, but further expands the variety of departure points across North America that our guests can sail from,“ said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“Puerto Rico remains one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean and continues to attract new airlift from source markets across the U.S. as well as markets in Europe and South America, which makes it a great fit for Princess,” Thornton added.

The cruise line also noted that San Juan offers great options for pre- and post-cruise add-ons.

Before the May 7, 2024 announcement that the line will deploy Grand Princess in San Juan, the ship had been scheduled to operate Australia, New Zealand, and South Pacific sailings for the 2025-26 season. The cruise line did not reveal a specific reason for the change.

Tourism officials in Puerto Rico welcomed the news that Grand Princess will return to the destination, bringing positive economic benefits to the island.

“This announcement underscores our commitment to cement San Juan as the leading homeport in the region, where guests can sail throughout the wonderful ports of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Furthermore, the sailings will help drive economic development for both Puerto Rico and our regional partners,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

San Juan Port In Line For Major Upgrades

The San Juan Cruise Port in February 2024 finalized its agreement with Global Ports Holding (GPH) as its new operator. As part of the pact, several improvement projects are set to get underway. Some of the upgrades could be completed in time for Grand Princess’s arrival, although a firm timeline has not yet been revealed.

The financial accord is a public-private partnership that includes a 30-year concession agreement with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority. Under the plan, about $100 million will be invested into infrastructure upgrades and repairs at the port’s Pier 4 and Pan American Piers, along with improvements to existing terminal buildings.

Cruise Ships Docked in San Juan Puerto Rico (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock)

A second round of investments is planned after the port meets certain criteria, including a recovery to pre-pandemic cruise arrival levels. When that happens, the cruise port will raise and invest an additional $250 million to build new cruise piers and a new terminal. The new piers will accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships.

Grand Princess is an older ship that launched in 1997. One of seven vessels in the Grand-class, the ship offers seven cabin or suite categories and guest favorites such as The Sanctuary, Sportscourt, and Movies Under the Stars.

Specialty dining includes Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, the Crown Grill steakhouse; Chef’s Table Experience; Crab Shack; and Vines Wine Bar. The ship also offers MedallionClass, a wearable device that enables conveniences such as touch-free boarding and other enhanced services.

The cruise series from San Juan is eligible for the Princess Plus and Premier inclusive packages, which offer savings on gratuities, Wi-Fi, packages, beverages, and other amenities and services.