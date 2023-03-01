Princess Cruises Enhances All-Inclusive Packages for Passengers

Princess Cruises has recently introduced upgrades to its all-inclusive packages, Princess Premier and Princess Plus, to provide guests with more value for their money. Both packages now come with significantly more perks.

The packages include a variety of amenities, such as drinks, WiFi, gratuities, fitness classes, premium desserts, and more, all bundled together at a discounted price. The packages help guests save money, as savings could amount to more than 60% compared to buying each included perk individually.

Princess Plus Package

The Princess Plus package costs $60 per person per day and includes several amenities with which guests can enhance their cruise experience. With this package, they can enjoy the Plus beverage package, WiFi for one device, and gratuities, with the addition now of two premium desserts daily, unlimited juice bar beverages, and two Xponential fitness classes per cruise.

Princess Cruises Packages

The Plus package includes sodas, specialty coffees and teas, cocktails, wine, and beer for up to $15 each.

Guests can also indulge their sweet tooth with two Princess Premium desserts daily. The Xponential fitness classes offer a great way to stay balanced during a cruise and get rid of the calories from the desserts again, with a range of options from Pure Barre to Yoga Six and Stretch Lab.

Princess Premier Package

The Princess Premier package is the top-of-the-line option that costs $80 per person per day and includes everything offered in the Princess Plus package, plus several additional amenities.

With this package, guests could already enjoy the Premier beverage package, WiFi for up to four devices, included gratuities, specialty dining, a photo package deal, and princess prizes.

Additionally, guests now get unlimited juice bar beverages, Xponential fitness classes, premium desserts, a Medallion accessory to create a memorable piece of jewelry, and reserved seating in the theater.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The Premier beverage package includes everything in the Plus beverage package and drinks up to $20 each, with a premium selection of spirits, cocktails, and wine by the glass.

The photo package includes unlimited digital photos taken by onboard photographers and up to three prints of guest’s favorite images. Guests can also enjoy two specialty dining meals at Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, or other onboard restaurants, and participate in Princess Prizes, where they can win big prizes on their cruise, from new experiences to free cruises and even more specialty dinners.

Princess Cruises also offers the Standard Package, the basic cruise fare without any included amenities for passengers not interested in the all-inclusive packages. Guests still have the option to pay for individual amenities on board but must realize they will pay a significant amount more than they would when purchasing the packages.

Benefits of the All-Inclusive Packages

By bundling the most popular amenities together, guests can save money compared to buying them separately. The savings for Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages are approximately 54% and 66%, respectively, versus purchasing each amenity individually.

Moreover, these packages offer convenience, as guests can enjoy multiple amenities without worrying about the individual cost of each. As we’ve seen with numerous cruise lines in the past months, prices are increasing across the industry, so trying various new methods to offer savings is a great idea.

In December of last year, Princess Cruises announced a hike to the prices of its beverage packages. The price per drink for the Plus Beverage Package went up to a maximum of $15 from $12, while the premium beverage package went up to $20 per glass, up from $15.

The cruise line also hiked the price of specialty dining options by up to 25%, with Bistro Sur La Mer costing $39 per person from February 2023 onwards, up from $29. The increases follow another hike in crew gratuity and Wi-Fi charges.