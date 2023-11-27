Princess Cruises Begins Countdown to New Homeport Deployment

One year from today, on November 27, 2024, Caribbean Princess will set sail for the first time ever from Port Canaveral, offering Princess Cruises’ distinctive getaways from the central Florida homeport.

Caribbean Princess will offer a total of 20 sailings from November 2024 through April 2025, with diverse itineraries to appeal to a range of travelers’ preferences.

Caribbean Princess One Year Away From Port Canaveral

The 112,894-gross-ton, Grand-class Caribbean Princess is just one year away from her Port Canaveral debut, the first time ever Princess Cruises will be sailing from central Florida as a homeport.

“With Port Canaveral being introduced as new home port for us in just one year, our presence in North America expands and provides another major drive market with convenient access, as well as a multitude of flight options in and out of Orlando,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

As the world’s busiest cruise port, Port Canaveral already offers amazing sailings from Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, and MSC Cruises.

“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us,” said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year’s arrival of Caribbean Princess. We’re looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests.”

Caribbean Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises will add another great option for travelers looking for distinctive vacation options with sailings from November 2024 through April 2025.

“We hope many of our guests from Port Canaveral will experience Princess for the first time and discover why our cruise line is so unique, from the Princess MedallionClass experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization, to world-class dining, casual eateries, Broadway-inspired entertainment and incredible family offerings,” said Thornton.

Caribbean Princess will offer sailings from 4- to 8-nights, visiting top destinations in both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Diverse Itineraries on Offer

Depending on the sailing date and cruise length, the ship will visit Grand Turk, San Juan, Nassau, Amber Cove, the Virgin Islands, Mexico, Belize, and other tropical destinations, truly exploring the Caribbean and living up to her name, Caribbean Princess.

Of special note is the ship’s very first voyage from Port Canaveral, a 4-night Thanksgiving holiday cruise departing November 27, 2024, with a stop in Grand Turk and two days at sea for guests to enjoy all the ship offers.

Guests with more travel time to spare can combine the ship’s 6- and 8-night voyages for longer, 14-night getaways traveling all over the Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Gerwin Schadl / Shutterstock.com

Each cruise can be customized before sailing with the cruise line’s inclusive “Princess Plus” or “Princess Premier” packages to include amenities like WiFi access, drinks, fitness classes, and crew appreciation gratuities. When purchased before sailing and bundled as packages, these deals can be up to 65% off compared to individual purchases.

Onboard, guests will also enjoy the Movies Under the Stars on-deck cinema, the adults-only Sanctuary retreat, outstanding specialty dining, various lounges with live music, 5 total pools, and 7 hot tubs.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy and having first set sail in 2004, Caribbean Princess has been refurbished several times with updated features and amenities. The ship can welcome 3,142 guests, and is also home to approximately 1,200 international crew members who provide outstanding service on every sailing.

Before Canaveral

Prior to debuting at Port Canaveral, Caribbean Princess will spend the summer of 2024 offering Mediterranean, Northern European, and Scandinavian adventures, as well as select sailings around the UK, to Iceland, and to Greenland.

A 16-night “Moroccan Passage” transatlantic cruise, departing Rome, Italy on November 10, 2024, will bring the ship to Florida, but not quite to Port Canaveral. After visiting ports in Sardinia, Spain, Morocco, Madeira, and the Canary Islands, the ship will arrive first to Fort Lauderdale for debarkation, before she moves to Port Canaveral to welcome guests again.

