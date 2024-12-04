SUBSCRIBE
Princess Cruises Adjusts Four Sailings for Engine Maintenance

By Melissa Mayntz
Last Update:
Reading Time:2 min.
Regal Princess Cruise Ship
Regal Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: P.Cartwright)

Just days before the first impacted sailing, Princess Cruises has reached out to booked guests on four upcoming voyages aboard Regal Princess about dramatically altered itineraries.

The affected sailings are the ship’s December 8, January 5, January 12, and January 19 departure dates. These are an 8-night, two 7-night, and a 10-night itinerary, respectively, all with Western Caribbean routes.

The first three cruises have now cancelled the planned visits to Costa Maya, and instead Regal Princess will remain in Roatan, Honduras for an extended overnight stay. On the January 19 sailing, the planned visit to Montego Bay, Jamaica is now cancelled and the overnight in Roatan is replacing that visit.

“[This adjustment] to four upcoming Regal Princess itineraries [is] to accommodate essential engine maintenance while ensuring the continued safety, performance, and comfort of the ship,” Princess Cruises explained in a statement.

“These adjustments will allow additional time in port to complete necessary maintenance while preserving the seamless sailing experience that guests have come to expect from Princess Cruises.”

The nature of the “essential engine maintenance” has not been disclosed, but it should be noted that other itineraries during this time period are not being changed. The ship’s December 16, December 22, and December 29 departures are not yet adjusted, though such changes could be forthcoming.

This new round of adjustments and maintenance follows three cancelled cruises at the end of October through mid-November. A small engine room fire occurred during Regal Princess‘s transatlantic crossing as she repositioned after her European season, followed by additional engine difficulties that required the ship to be removed from service for repairs.

It is not known whether this new “essential maintenance” is related to the recent repairs, or if it is a different issue impacting the ship’s operation.

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo Credit: Kostas Koutsaftikis)

Princess Cruises has made a rather unique adjustment to onboard activities for guests to enjoy their overnight visit to Roatan.

“To enhance the extended visit in Roatán, the onboard casino will remain open during the overnight stay, offering guests gaming fun while docked,” the cruise line stated. “Guests can enjoy the thrill of the casino even as the ship rests in port, adding to the excitement of their vacation.”

The 142,714-gross-ton, Royal class Regal Princess has served Princess Cruises for a decade, as the ship debuted in 2014. She can welcome 3,560 travelers aboard each sailing, and is also home to approximately 1,300 international crew members.

The ship is currently homeported from Galveston, Texas, offering a diverse selection of Western Caribbean itineraries. Depending on the departure date and cruise length, Regal Princess calls on top ports such as Cozumel, Belize City, and Grand Cayman.

Compensation Offered

Because of the extent of the itinerary changes, as well as the late notice, Princess Cruises is offering booked guests the option for a full refund. This includes full refunds for any pre-purchased shore tours or air travel arranged through the cruise line.

Read Also: Who Owns Princess Cruises? Behind the Company

Of course, shore tours booked through Princess Cruises for the now-cancelled visits to Costa Maya or Montego Bay will also be refunded whether or not passengers opt to cancel their vacation or still set sail.

If guests do want to continue with the sailing and enjoy their time aboard Regal Princess, they will receive a 20% future cruise credit (FCC) that can be used for a future sailing on any Princess Cruises ship from any homeport.

Melissa Mayntz
Melissa Mayntz
Melissa has been offering her expertise on cruises since 2017 and reporting on cruise news since 2021. her work has been featured in newspapers, blogs, and websites on a wide range of subjects, but cruises remain her favorite topic to cover. She has been on more than 40 voyages to the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and more, and always has at least one more sailing booked on the horizon.

