Princess Cruise Ship Arrives at New Homeport Amid Celebrations

As a seasoned vessel that first set sail in 2006, it’s become rarer for Crown Princess to accomplish new milestones. But her debut in Australia’s Sydney Harbour was certainly one for the books.

The 3,080-guest ship sailed into Sydney, Australia, for the first time on the morning of October 26, 2024, and was met with a very warm welcome.

Not only was this an inaugural visit, but it marked the beginning of a lasting partnership as Crown Princess will now homeport in the Emerald City year round.

“We couldn’t feel more at home in our new and beautiful homeport of Sydney. It’s a place that is very special to me and many of the ship’s guests and crew. We’re excited to be here and introduce Aussie guests to our magnificent Love Boat,” said Crown Princess’ Captain Christopher Lye.

The arrival of the Princess Cruise Ship was met with much celebration and fanfare, starting with “Love Boat” themed waterskiers – which pays homage to the fleet’s theming after the classic TV show of the same name (and the fact that many of the episodes were filmed on Princess cruise ships).

The guests onboard also got to witness a special water show put on by the iconic Sydney Opera House to celebrate the arrival of the 113,561-gross ton ship.

Indeed, the locals do have a lot to celebrate with the arrival of Sydney Harbour’s newest visitor.

In the next year alone, the ship is expected to generate more than $120 million for the national economy as she makes 78 visits to more than 20 ports around the country.

Not only is this a record for the Princess Cruises brand, but it’s a big contribution to the unprecedented growth in cruise tourism that has been seen in the land down under as of late.

Sailing Around Australia

Using Sydney as her base, Crown Princess will take guests all over Australia. She will be operating a variety of sailings with a vast array of itineraries – ranging from two-day getaways to extended voyages between 50 and 80 nights.

Guests who embarked on her first Sydney-based sailing on October 26 had the option of staying onboard for four nights, six nights, 11 nights, 26 nights, or 28 nights.

Crown Princess in Sydney, Australia

The shortest version of the itinerary calls for a single stop at Hobart, Tasmania, with the longer voyages expanding to more bucket-list destinations throughout Australia like Fremantle, Darwin, Cairns, Willis Island, Adelaide, Albany, and Margaret River.

Read Also: Cruise Hive Cruise Boards: Cruising Australia

The Sydney Cruise Port Terminal, which can accommodate two vessels at a time, will also be the starting point for Crown Princess’s historic world cruise in 2025.

On June 4, 2025, the Grand-class vessel will embark on a 114-day world cruise – which will be the longest world cruise to ever set sail from Australia.

“In addition to taking Princess guests to some of the most desired locales throughout Australia, Crown Princess also will set sail on the biggest world cruise ever undertaken by any cruise line in either the Southern or Northern Hemisphere,” said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises.

“Her deployment is a major milestone which reflects Australians’ enduring love of cruising and loyalty to Princess in Australia,” continued Thornton.

Throughout the voyage, the ship will cover around 35,000 nautical miles while visiting 48 ports of call in 31 different countries – with the first ports of call in Australia.