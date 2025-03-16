Ovation of the Seas to Skip Port, Overnight Added Due to Weather

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas is not having the smooth sailing guests hoped when they boarded the ship in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The 7-night cruise was to have included visits to Adelaide in South Australia and Hobart in Tasmania.

Unfortunately, guests were informed that the original itinerary would no longer be possible due to severe weather developing along the route – specifically, on the way to Adelaide.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, we’ve been monitoring adverse weather developing on the west coast of Australia along the route to Adelaide,” the notification read.

“As a result, we’ll have to skip our visit to Adelaide, Australia, and enjoy an overnight in Hobart, Tasmania instead. Additionally, we will also visit Eden, Australia later this week where you’ll have plenty of time to explore everything this destination has to offer!”

The cruise had originally intended to be in Adelaide from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, followed by Hobart from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 20.

Instead, Ovation of the Seas will head straight to Hobart for an earlier and longer overnight visit, arriving at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 17. The ship will remain in port until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

Read Also: Can a Rogue Wave Sink a Cruise Ship?

Wednesday will remain a day at sea as originally planned, but the ship will spend Thursday in Eden from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

While some guests onboard will undoubtedly be disappointed at missing out on the vibrant city of Adelaide, these decisions are not made lightly.

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by the weather,” the notification acknowledged. “Your safety and comfort remain our top priority.”

All cruise lines carefully monitor weather patterns and storm systems for the ships in their respective fleets. While they always try to maintain their original, published itineraries, safety is the top priority.

For safety, this might mean ensuring a ship can safely maneuver while docking, that any tender boats could be used properly, and that all areas of the ship – including outdoor decks wherever possible – remain usable.

When poor weather disrupts a cruise itinerary, cruise lines may substitute alternative destinations, extend already planned ports of call, or simply opt for an additional day at sea.

Weather Impacting Ovation of the Seas

The storm system forcing the change of plans for Ovation of the Seas is currently impacting much of southeastern Australia, particularly Melbourne and the adjacent coastal region. This includes much of the Bass Strait, the body of water that separates mainland Australia from Tasmania.

Ovation of the Seas would have needed to transit through the Bass Strait to reach Adelaide, but by heading straight to Hobart, the ship can remain further out of reach of the rough weather.

Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas (Photo Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky)

Winds through the Bass Strait are ranging from 20-30 knots (23-35 miles per hour), definitely uncomfortable sailing for the 168,666-gross-ton, Quantum class ship.

Such high profile ships – Ovation of the Seas soars more than 200 feet above the waterline – can be susceptible to high winds, which can create uncomfortable lists or maneuvering difficulties.

Ovation of the Seas is the second Royal Caribbean ship to have dramatic weather impacts in Australia recently. Quantum of the Seas had to remain at sea for three extra days before returning to Brisbane due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred less than a week ago.

While these two weather systems are not directly related, this type of severe weather is a seasonal threat in Australia’s summer, just as the Atlantic hurricane season (June 1 through November 30) impacts Caribbean sailings.

Fortunately, Ovation of the Seas should not be delayed in her return to Sydney, and there are no announcements yet about any impact to the ship’s next sailing, a 2-night weekend cruise to nowhere.