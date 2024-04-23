Norwegian Cruise Ship Delayed Returning to New York

Norwegian Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked aboard the April 29, 2024 departure of Norwegian Getaway from New York to alert them to a delay with the ship’s return to her homeport.

This will impact embarkation times, and guests are urged to ensure they arrive within the new embarkation window for smooth and efficient boarding.

Norwegian Getaway Delayed

Norwegian Getaway will not be arriving in New York as early as originally planned on Monday, April 29. Guests and travel agents have been notified of the approximately two-hour delay, and how it will impact embarkation arrangements for that day’s departure.

“Due to global maritime regulations, as well as whale zone speed restrictions enroute from Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic to New York City, Norwegian Getaway’s arrival into New York City on April 29, 2024 has been delayed by two hours,” the email explained.

The ship will now arrive at 10 a.m., and embarkation will be from 12-4 p.m. Originally, the ship was to have arrived closer to 8 a.m. To be clear, there are no technical difficulties with the ship and this delay is not a result of any mechanical problems in any way.

Guests are further advised not to arrive before noon to embark the ship to ensure a smooth embarkation with less congestion for both debarking and embarking guests.

“Please note, any guest that arrives prior to 12:00 p.m. may be turned away,” the email explains.

Travelers who have booked pre-cruise transfers from the airport to the cruise terminal through Norwegian Cruise Line will have their transfer times automatically adjusted. Transfers will now begin at 10 a.m. to coincide with the new embarkation window, accounting for traffic and travel time from nearby airports to the terminal.

Because the 145,655-gross-ton, Breakaway-class vessel can welcome 3,963 travelers at double occupancy (and hundreds more when fully booked with all berths filled), there may be 10,000 guests or more moving through one cruise terminal in just a few hours. It is best to permit debarking guests to leave the area before embarking guests arrive.

Norwegian Getaway will set sail at 6 p.m. on her 14-night transatlantic cruise to Southampton, UK. Along the way, the ship is planned to visit ports of call in Canada, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, and France before arriving in Southampton on Monday, May 13.

At this time, there are no changes expected to the ship’s overall itinerary other than the embarkation adjustment.

Norwegian Getaway will remain in Europe through mid-October, offering departures from Southampton, Barcelona, Athens, and Lisbon. The majority of the ship’s summer season will be in the Greek Isles, visiting iconic destinations such as Istanbul, Mykonos, and Santorini.

When she returns to North America, the ship will homeport from New Orleans with Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize, and Roatan.

Why the Delay?

The reason for Norwegian Getaway‘s delay in returning to New York is due to “whale zone speed restrictions.” This likely includes various risk zones established to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Norwegian Getaway Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Dennis Gross)

While such zones typically only extend five nautical miles out to sea from coastal areas and busy harbors, different zone restrictions may also be in place along Norwegian Getaway‘s route, particularly in the Caribbean.

Slower speed zones are often established in sensitive maritime environments, such as Glacier Bay, Alaska and throughout the Alaskan corridor, the Norwegian fjords, and many similar coastal areas worldwide.

Slower speeds permit wildlife to more easily move away from a cruise ship when they sense its disturbance. A ship traveling at lower speeds can also maneuver more easily to avoid wildlife collisions, and is more fuel efficient to have fewer emissions that may pollute a delicate environment.